About the meeting with the Ambassador of Iran

13/03/2023

Today, on March 13, 2023, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan Gholam Abbas Arbab Khales held talks at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, during which they discussed topical issues on the bilateral agenda.

During the exchange of views on the political and diplomatic dimension, the parties noted the special significance of meetings at the highest and high levels.

Special attention was paid to the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation, including the organization of mutual visits.

The fruitful partnership of the two states in a multilateral format within the framework of authoritative international and regional organizations was noted.

During the meeting, the main areas of trade and economic partnership were also touched upon; attention was focused on cooperation in the field of ecology, energy and transport, marked as priority aspects.

The parties also noted the importance of intensifying the dialogue between women of the two countries.

