Crimson Wine Group Says It Had No Relationship With Silicon Valley Bank

/EIN News/ -- NAPA, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crimson Wine Group (OTCQB: CWGL) said today it had no relationship with Silicon Valley Bank, which was known to serve many companies in the wine sector.

About Crimson Wine Group
Crimson Wine Group (OTCQB: CWGL) represents a collection of luxury wine brands from seven estate-based, boutique wineries located in the finest winegrowing regions of California, Oregon and Washington. Established in 1991, Napa Valley-based Crimson Wine Group has assembled a portfolio of highly acclaimed producers, including Pine Ridge Vineyards (Napa, CA), Seghesio Family Vineyards (Healdsburg, CA), Chamisal Vineyards & Malene Winery (San Luis Obispo, CA), Archery Summit (Willamette Valley, OR), Seven Hills Winery (Walla Walla, WA), and Double Canyon (Horse Heaven Hills, WA). All wines are sold Direct to Consumer and Wholesale distribution in the United States along with 30 export countries. Crimson Wine Group is a member of the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) initiative, along with 25 other global wineries, committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. To learn more, please visit www.crimsonwinegroup.com.

Media and Investors, contact:

Roger Pondel
PondelWilkinson Inc.
rpondel@pondel.com
310-279-5965


