UNVEIL THE MAGIC BEHIND THE MYSTICAL WORD OF FAIRIES IN RANDI MCKINNON’S BOOK
Randi McKinnon narrates a story that children would love to hear again and again!YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Protagonists Molly and Pete are on a wild adventure in the incredible children’s book, The Magic Stones. A fairy approaches the children, sobbing and explaining how she ended up living in the cave. As soon as the fairy's tears reach the ground, they become diamonds and precious stones!
As Molly and Pete set off on their adventure in this novel, they will learn moral lessons and how to value their family. This proves that The Magic Stones is a worthwhile book for children and young readers.
In her childhood years, author Randi McKinnon lived in Norway where winter days were dark. She was only allowed to stay indoors and this gave her grandparents the idea to share fantasy stories to kill the boredom of staying home. With those memories and moments in mind, she has written a beautiful book called The Magic Stones.
Randi McKinnon continued on with her life as she immigrated to the US in 1959 and became a professional chef and baker. She never forgets about her grandparents’ stories and as soon as she retired, she followed her passion for writing and enrolled at the Institute of Children's Literature in a course on children's literature.
The Magic Stones is offered in paperback and hardcover formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Katie and the Troll Queen, another book by McKinnon, is also up for grabs! Visit her website at https://randinmckinnonbooks.com/ for more details.
About Inks & Bindings:
Launching brilliant stars into the spotlight! Inks & Bindings is set to broaden horizons, revamp to perfection, and produce a masterpiece through the power of books.
Inks and Bindings is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.
