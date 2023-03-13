David Hayes- MAN OF STEEL: Selected Works from the Estate of David Hayes
Burgess Modern + Contemporary is proud to announce, MAN OF STEEL: Selected Works from the Estate of David Hayes.
The time has come to celebrate the legacy of this great artist, which rightfully deserve to be reexamined within the historical context of the art developed during this period,” says Lisa Burgess.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DAVID HAYES
— Lisa Burgess
MAN OF STEEL
Selected Works from the Estate of David Hayes
Burgess Modern + Contemporary is proud to announce, MAN OF STEEL: Selected Works from the Estate of David Hayes, an exhibition consisting of sculptures, original paintings, and drawings by American Modern Master, David Hayes opening March 31, 2023.
MAN OF STEEL: Selected Works from the Estate of David Hayes is an incomparable art experience, celebrating the career of one of modern and contemporary art's true giants. Artworks created with industrial heavy metal capture Hayes’ admiration for organic forms found in nature. By offering the opportunity to bear witness to a life committed to artistry and exploration, MAN OF STEEL: Selected Works from the Estate of David Hayes reinforces David Hayes as an indispensable figure in the world of modern and contemporary sculpture alongside his mentor and teacher, David Smith – and friends, Alexander Calder & Alberto Giacometti. For those looking for insight into a life passionately devoted to creating art, there's no more rewarding destination than this exhibition.
MAN OF STEEL: Selected Works from the Estate of David Hayes also highlights his thought-provoking monumental outdoor sculptures which contemplate the relationship between a work of art and the environment it occupies.
Characterized by their sheer scale, dramatic presence and unique color palette, Hayes' sculptures have captured the imaginations of patrons and critics alike. His legacy is cemented in art history, as his works continue to challenge viewers to rethink their relationship with art in public places.
Throughout his sixty-year career, his art has been collected by numerous private collections and museums and Hayes received prestigious awards including the Logan Prize for Sculpture from the Art Institute of Chicago in 1961 and the Arts and Letters Award in Art from the National Academy of Arts & Letters in 1965. He has had over 400 exhibitions and is included in over 100 institutional collections such as The Museum of Modern Art, NY and the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, NY; the Detroit Institute of Arts, MI; The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art, CT; the Boca Raton Museum, FL; and the Snite Museum of Art, IN.
In 2021, Hayes' artwork and the David Hayes Sculpture Gardens in Connecticut, were the subject of an hour-long television broadcast shown on some 200 PBS stations nationwide produced by Legacy List with Matt Paxton.
“The time has come to celebrate the legacy of this great artist, with a particular focus on his iconic sculptures, which rightfully deserve to be reexamined and canonized within the historical context of the art developed during this period,” says Lisa Burgess, President of Burgess Modern + Contemporary. “We honor Hayes’ commitment and dedication to creating masterpieces that truly stand the test of time.”
MAN OF STEEL: Selected Works from the Estate of David Hayes is a special curatorial collaboration between the Estate of David Hayes and Burgess Modern + Contemporary. This partnership is focused on conserving the legacy of renowned mid-century modernist artist, David Hayes. MAN OF STEEL: Selected Works from the Estate of David Hayes is an invaluable opportunity to bring forth the modernist's groundbreaking contributions and gain greater understanding
into his avant-garde approach to art making.
