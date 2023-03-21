ENTER A WORLD OF ADVENTURE THROUGH A FASCINATING TALE OF BRAVERY
Author Grandma Nor’s story teaches kids a valuable lesson in a captivating wayTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers will surely love Grandma Nor’s book, Katie and the Troll Queen! This compelling tale will teach children a valuable lesson that they will carry with them until they grow up.
Grandma Nor grew up without any playmates and was left to invent her own games to pass the time. Her grandparents were avid believers in the reality of fabled creatures like trolls, and these beliefs are embellished in her story.
Katie was foraging for berries in the forest when the troll queen, whom her grandmother had warned her about, appeared and challenged her to a game. If she fails to win the game, she is forced to stay and live with the trolls. However, if she wins, she is free to return home and may even discover the true reason why her mother refuses to sing.
This classic children’s book by Grandma Nor is delightful for most children to read, and even children at heart. Katie and the Troll Queen is also a nice story for a storytelling event with kids and their parents.
Don’t miss the opportunity to grab a copy of Grandma Nor’s Katie and the Troll Queen. It is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other leading online bookstores. Check out the author's website to learn more about Grandma Nor and her other books at https://randinmckinnonbooks.com/.
