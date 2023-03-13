Media Advisory: SGI and SLGA Help MADD Canada Deliver Strong Anti-Impaired Driving Message to Saskatchewan Students

/EIN News/ -- REGINA, Saskatchewan, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a message that is both powerful and poignant, MADD Canada is teaming with Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI) and Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA) to prevent impaired driving among Saskatchewan youth.



MADD Canada’s 2022-2023 School Program, Final Play, is being delivered at middle and high schools around the province to educate students about the dangers of driving impaired. The video presentation begins with a realistic fictional story that resonates with young people, and ends with the personal stories of real-life victims of impaired driving crashes.

As Provincial Sponsors, SGI and SLGA are funding 30 and 60 presentations respectively. The program’s provincial tour is being highlighted with a special screening for students at Thom Collegiate this week.

Media are welcome to attend the screening and speak with special guests, students and staff.

Date: March 16 at 1 p.m. Location: Thom Collegiate, 265 Argyle St. N, Regina, Saskatchewan Guests: David Buckingham, MLA for Saskatoon Westview

Kwei Quaye, Vice President of Traffic Safety, SGI

Jaymie-Lyne Hancock, MADD Canada National President

Dawn Regan, MADD Canada Chief Operating Officer

Road crashes are the number one cause of death among Canadian youth, and alcohol and/or drugs are involved in more than half of those crashes. Every year, with the support of sponsors such as SGI and SLGA, MADD Canada produces a new School Program to educate students in Grades 7 – 12 about the risks of impaired driving, and to inspire them to make safe, responsible choices.

MADD Canada’s School Program, which will be presented to hundreds of thousands of students across the country, is available in the traditional assembly format, as well as classroom or virtual formats, depending on each school’s preference. Following the presentations, schools receive an Educators’ Guide to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation all year long.

To see a clip of MADD Canada’s School Program: https://maddyouth.ca/school-program/



To RSVP for the event or to arrange an interview with a MADD Canada spokesperson, contact: Deb Kelly, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233, ext. 240 or dkelly@madd.ca