Southern Alberta First Nation Reaches Out to Members Across Canada Using New Mobile App Technology

/EIN News/ -- STAND OFF, Alberta, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blackfoot Nation of Kainai, also referred to as the Blood Tribe, has released a new mobile communications application in order to better communicate with their members and provide a greater level of community engagement.



The Blood Tribe App runs on the Communikit Platform, a special mobile app platform created specifically for Indigenous organizations and communities to communicate with their members across Canada and the entire world.

The app will be used to distribute important information, emergency alerts, announcements, event notices, fillable forms, job opportunities, resources, and more — the flexible platform enables the sharing of virtually any type of information.

“The Blood Tribe App provides our members with a more user friendly experience when accessing services and information from the tribe,” explained Councillor Piinaakoyim Tailfeathers, “through technology we are now able to circumvent some of those communication barriers of the past. We are living in a new era, where almost all of our members have a mobile device, now they can stay connected everyday! This is a step in the right direction for our administration. I would like to thank our communications and IT teams, without their hard work none of this is possible.”

Download the official Blood Tribe App today for iOS and Android devices and never miss an update!

About the Blood Tribe/Kainai Nation

The Blood Tribe (known as the Kainai Nation or Káínawa in the Blackfoot language) is a First Nations government located in Alberta approximately 200 km south of Calgary. The Blood Tribe is one of three Nations that make up the Blackfoot Confederacy alongside Siksika Nation and Piikani Nation.

The registered population of the Nation sits just over 12,800 with around 30% living outside of the band’s reserve land. the Kainai Nation is also home to notable artists, academics, and educators including Cherish Violet Blood, Byron Chief-Moon, Faye HeavyShield, and Marie Smallface Marule to name only a few.

About Communikit

Communikit is a mobile app platform created by Aivia Inc. (pronounced AY-vee-yuh) that gives the leadership of Indigenous Nations and organizations the ability to communicate with their members at any time, no matter where they are. The first and fastest-growing network of its kind in Canada, Communikit currently serves over 20,000 users spanning 82 Nations and Indigenous organizations.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31fc37af-63e9-478b-ac79-bdb382e3a9d0

Media Contact: Pam Blood Blood Tribe Communications Director 403-448-0490 pamb@bloodtribe.org