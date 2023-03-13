Cree First Nation Makes Major Strides in Communication by Launching a New Mobile App to Keep Members Informed

“Technology is best when it brings people together”

/EIN News/ -- NORTH BATTLEFORD, Saskatchewan, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The leadership of Lucky Man Cree Nation has launched a brand new mobile application in order to communicate with their membership at a moment’s notice. The app works on iPhones and Android phones, as well as tablets — the cross-platform nature means that all members who have a smartphone or tablet of any kind can access the app to receive updates directly from the Band Office.



The Lucky Man Cree Nation App runs on the Communikit SaaS mobile app service — an advanced mobile app platform created specifically for Indigenous communities and Nations to stay in touch with their members on and off-reserve.

“We are a small Nation — nearly our entire registered membership lives off-reserve, spread all across Canada,” explained Chief Crystal Okemow, “we needed a fast and easy way to get messages out to our people at any time and an app gives us that.”

The Lucky Man Cree Nation App sends push notifications to users to notify them of meetings, events, votes, community news, emergency alerts, and important announcements. Because push notifications are sent directly to members’ phones, it is also an ideal way to distribute resources to and request data from them — quickly, easily, and privately.

According to IT Technician Richard Okemow, ease of use was also a concern in choosing a communications tool. “We have a lot of elders and other members who are less technically inclined,” he explained, “so making sure that the app is intuitive was of major importance to us. There is even phone and email support available to our members directly from the technical team if they need help at any point."

Download the Lucky Man Cree Nation app today and never miss an update from Chief and Council; get it on Google Play or the App Store now!

About Lucky Man Cree Nation

Lucky Man Cree Nation (ᐸᐯᐍ or papêwê in Cree) is a small but progressive community located roughly 125 kms northwest of Saskatoon. The Nation had previously been amalgamated into Little Pine First Nation in 1879 and remained that way until the band’s descendants reorganized. Lucky Man Cree Nation was awarded 12 sections of land in the Thickwood Hills which is now the Lucky Man Reserve.

About Communikit

The Communikit mobile app platform was created by Aivia Inc. (pronounced AY-vee-yuh) and provides a suite of tools to Indigenous Nations, leaders, and organizations to communicate with their members at a moment’s notice — no matter where they are. As the first network of its kind in Canada, Communikit currently serves over 20,000 users spanning more than 80 Nations and Indigenous organizations.

