Métis Crossing Wins Leading the Way in Sustainability Award at Indigenous Tourism Awards
The ceremony, hosted by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada, celebrated exceptional Indigenous businesses, leaders and tourism experiences.
We are thrilled to have received this award from ITAC recognizing the work Métis Crossing has done around sustainability”SMOKY LAKE, AB, CANADA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Métis Crossing has been recognized for their commitment to sustainability in Indigenous tourism, winning the Leading the Way in Sustainability Award at the 10th annual Indigenous Tourism Awards hosted by the Indigenous Tourism Association of Canada (ITAC). The award recognizes operators who are committed to fostering a regenerative future for their business and community, while also making significant and measurable impacts in the areas of social sustainability, cultural sustainability and environmental sustainability.
— Juanita Marois, CEO
“We are thrilled to have received this award from ITAC recognizing the work Métis Crossing has done around sustainability,” said Juanita Marois, CEO, Métis Crossing. “Our connection with the land is an essential element of our story. From environmental sustainability in the way we build our infrastructure, to cultural sustainability in the programming and experiences we offer, it is a factor in every decision we make to ensure the community has a place to gather, learn, and share the Métis story for generations to come.”
With the goal of becoming a self-sustaining cultural and tourism destination, sustainability is at the heart of Métis Crossing’s operations. Last year, they demonstrated leadership in environmental sustainability with the announcement of a solar generation project led by the Métis Nation of Alberta that will offset the electricity used for all Métis Nation of Alberta operations. Leadership in strong community partnerships and meaningful work opportunities for community members have positioned them as one of the most socially sustainable destinations in the region.
The Indigenous Tourism Awards recognize and celebrate exceptional Indigenous leaders and Indigenous tourism experiences from across Canada. This year, more than 60 nominations were received, showcasing first-rate Indigenous tourism experiences across the country. Each year, nominees must be majority Indigenous owned/controlled and provide tourism experiences or tourism related services.
About Métis Crossing
Métis Crossing is the first major Métis cultural destination in Alberta and the place for Alberta Métis cultural interpretation, education, gatherings, and business development. Métis Crossing shares our Distinct Indigenous Story with the world, and welcomes everyone to visit, to reflect and reconnect with their own personal story.
Sitting on 688-acres of land, comprised of river lot titles from the original Métis settlers to the region in the late 1800s, The Crossing is designed to engage and excite visitors through an exploration of Métis cultural experiences. Métis Crossing strives to share the past, the present and the future of Métis people. We represent and share elements of Métis pride of culture and respect, family reconnection and reconciliation, sacredness of place and empathy and acknowledgement with all visitors.
