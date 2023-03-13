NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN EDMONTON

MNP and SVS Group Join Forces to Benefit Businesses in Edmonton Area

CALGARY, AB, March 13, 2023 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with SVS Group LLP ('SVS Group'), effective June 1, 2023.

Based in Edmonton, Alberta, the partners of SVS Group consisting of Greg Bendall, Paul Baron, Nancy Beauchemin, Rod Robertson, Brian Welch, and Johnathan Whitmore, and a team of forty team members will join MNP. The firm provides a range of professional services (including accounting and taxation services) to organizations throughout Edmonton and Northern Alberta.

Dustin Sundby, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Edmonton, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in their clients:

"Like MNP, SVS Group helps clients of all shapes and sizes to achieve their goals. We're excited to be joining forces at a time when we believe we can help businesses across the region to navigate in an uncertain environment," said Sundby.

Canadian private companies and not-for-profit organizations are encountering rapid technological change, increased volatility due to inflation and rapid capital market changes and an increasingly complex regulatory environment. SVS Group Managing Partner, Greg Bendall, says the merger will strengthen his team's ability to support their clients against this challenging backdrop:

"As a firm we have been talking about how we could provide additional service lines to best support the success of our clients in this unpredictable and complex environment. We were focused on ways to strengthen the experience and expertise that our team offers," said Bendall.

"MNP has terrific experience in all the areas we work in, and their team will complement and expand our current service offerings. They will bring additional bench strength to service our clients and provide a wonderful home for our team members."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. In addition to tax and accounting, MNP offers a diverse range of consulting, advisory and digital services, including succession planning, estate planning, enterprise risk, corporate finance, valuation and litigation support, insolvency and restructuring, digital strategies, cross-border taxation, and much more.

While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We have grown quickly but, first and foremost, we are absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," said Jason Tuffs, MNP's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are known across the communities we work with as being one of Canada's most-trusted professional services firms, so we are excited to welcome a very well-respected practice in SVS Group into the MNP family. Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business."

Bendall emphasized that one of the deciding factors in their decision to join MNP was the culture:

"Although MNP is a large national firm, it's best known across Canada for being local in focus and having a small-firm culture and commitment to supporting the communities that its teams live and work in," added Bendall. "An entrepreneurial spirit and camaraderie amongst team members have been the mainstays of SVS Group's past success; when you're making a move as significant as this the 'fit' has to be right for everyone – your people, clients and community. We couldn't be more excited about joining forces with MNP."

The SVS team will remain at their present location at 17010 – 103 Ave, in Edmonton, and work closely with MNP's existing teams in Edmonton to provide greater resources and services to business across the region.

"Organizations across all industries are currently facing new challenges in the shape of inflationary pressures and the possibility of a potential recessionary period," added Sundby. "As a result, we're experiencing growing demand from businesses who are looking for help navigating in this difficult environment. This merger truly is a win-win for both our firms and the Edmonton marketplace, as we will be able to reach and support more of those organizations with their journey. We're thrilled to welcome SVS Group partners Greg, Paul, Nancy, Rod, Brian, Johnathan, and all the professionals from SVS Group to the MNP team."

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca.

