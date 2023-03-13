All Traffic Solutions Donates Radar Speed Sign to Phoenix Police Department

All Traffic Solutions awarded a Shield 12 radar speed sign to the Phoenix Police Department in Cook County, Illinois through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.

CHANTILLY, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- January 16, 2023 All Traffic Solutions awarded a Shield 12 radar speed sign to the Phoenix Police Department in Illinois through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.

Over the years, All Traffic Solutions found that police departments in smaller communities have a need for All Traffic Solutions signs but lack the necessary funds and do not qualify for grants. The ATS Gives Back goal is to bridge this gap by donating radar speed signs to communities in need each month. ATS Gives Back recipients also receive a subscription to TraffiCloud®, All Traffic Solutions' patented traffic device, and data management system.

The Phoenix Police Department has thirty sworn officers to serve and protect over 1,600 citizens across over 290 acres in their small village in Illinois. Phoenix's middle school and public library are located next to one another, causing traffic congestion during the school hours. Amongst the influx of vehicles, citizens complained to the police department of excess speeding in the area causing concern.

Along with the police department, a board member from the town's library also reached out to All Traffic Solutions, stating "Our school is a year-round school so, this congestion is all year long. With this problem we must have the police to monitor the crosswalks due to the congested traffic and speeders."

The Shield 12 radar speed sign will advise motorists of their speed in this high-traffic area and reduce speeding to help keep the community safe. "By deploying a mounted speed [sign] in the area of Coolidge Middle School, park district and library, this will deter citizens to slow down in these areas." said Phoenix Police Department Chief Roy Wells Sr.

You can nominate a department and learn more about the ATS Gives Back criteria by visiting the All Traffic Solutions website.

About All Traffic Solutions

All Traffic Solutions (ATS) is a leader in portable, durable products and web-based solutions for traffic management and safety. We help law enforcement agencies and municipalities use data and devices such as web-enabled radar speed displays and variable message signs to calm traffic, resolve complaints, and improve safety outcomes while maximizing resources and budget. For more information, visit https://www.alltrafficsolutions.com.

