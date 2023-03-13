THIRA ROBOTICS LAUNCHES NEXT-GENERATION AUTONOMOUS MOBILE ROBOTS (AMR) FOR TOUGH FACILITY CONDITIONS NOT PREVIOUSLY FIT FOR AUTOMATION

Korean #1 smart factory automation maker's spin-off reveals its unmatched AMRs to the U.S. manufacturing and healthcare innovators at Promat.

SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THIRA ROBOTICS — a Korean autonomous mobile robots (AMR) developer and a subsidiary of smart factory solutions leader THiRA UTech –– announced their official launch in the U.S. market, providing AMR to navigate facility conditions previously not fit for automation. THIRA ROBOTICS offers solutions to healthcare, manufacturing, and supply chain industries to overcome physical barriers to technology adoption. Their launch coincides with Promat 2023, held in Chicago starting March 20th.

"Some plants with poor conditions struggle to integrate AMR successfully. Now, older manufacturers don't need to remodel to integrate. With THIRA ROBOTICS, robotization is possible for facilities not fit for automation," says Peter Kim, CEO of THIRA ROBOTICS. "Our next-generation technology improves existing solutions by offering real-life-ready logistics AMRs to handle imperfect floors and high traffic for U.S. industries to solve labor shortages and other market gaps." Unlike current AMR market offerings, THIRA ROBOTICS AMR can operate on damaged floors, changing surroundings, high traffic, liquid spills, slopes, narrow spaces, and elevators.

Accelerating AMR innovation in South Korea's competitive market, which leads the world in automation, allowed THIRA ROBOTICS to win all bids against established AMR makers. At Promat, the company will introduce five models and demonstrations of AMR operating on uneven and sloped flooring.

"At the National Cancer Center, the #1 clinical research center in Korea, our AMRs augmented hospital staff and piloted 24/7 patient and nurse-assistance services. We streamlined factory processes for cosmetics conglomerate AmorePacific, where split warehousing and manufacturing facilities with complex traffic and high order volume slowed production," said Kim.

For those interested in customizable automated solutions, visit THIRA ROBOTICS' in-person demonstrations at Promat, booth #N6054.

About THIRA ROBOTICS

Headquartered in South Korea and led by AMR specialists, THIRA ROBOTICS is an award-winning robotics developer subsidized by smart factory solutions company THiRA UTech. THIRA ROBOTICS partners with global conglomerate Doosan , automotive parts company Hyundai Transys , and the largest global original equipment manufacturer, Mando .

About THiRA UTech

THiRA UTech is a global leader in smart facility hardware and software ranked #1 in Korea for its end-to-end solutions. Global clients include Samsung Corporation , LG Electronics , and SKC .

