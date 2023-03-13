Asset Panda Achieves Systems and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Compliance, Proving the Effectiveness of the Platform's Security Measures

Industry-leading asset relationship management platform adds renowned security and measures certificate to showcase privacy offered to customers.

FRISCO, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Asset Panda, a leading asset relationship management platform, announced today that it has achieved Systems and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 compliance set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). SOC 2 compliance is a recognized assurance standard for Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) providers that demonstrate the highest levels of data security and privacy for customer data and resources. The certification of compliance is an additional commitment to security and data protection by Asset Panda for all of its customers.

Asset Panda's successful completion of the rigorous SOC 2 audit, performed by the Johanson Group, is a testament to the platform's commitment to data privacy and security. The audit required Asset Panda to demonstrate the effectiveness of its security controls and included verification of the platform's data processing integrity, storage, security architecture, and privacy.

"The SOC 2 milestone now gives Asset Panda's customers more control of their assets, and Asset Panda can help serve as a system of truth for them to improve their own security," said Rex Kurzius, founder and CEO of Asset Panda. "Asset Panda has always prioritized the security of our customers' assets and data, so we opted to formalize our security controls to give peace of mind and streamline security verification to make the process seamless for our customers."

With the SOC 2 designation, Asset Panda offers customers the highest available level of Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) encryption and SOC 2-compliant controls. With the security standards in place, Asset Panda has clear policies to ensure consistency, safety of Asset Panda's infrastructure to protect client and internal data from potential breaches.

"Security and privacy of our customers' data is the cornerstone of our business; by investing in heightened security measures, Asset Panda ensures that this data is protected and proprietary information is secure," said Kurzius. "By remaining vigilant in upholding our security protocols, our customers can be confident that their data is safe and secure."

About Asset Panda

Founded in 2012, Asset Panda is a powerful and flexible cloud-based asset relationship management platform that allows users to custom-build unique sets of processes for managing the interactions and interdependencies between different assets in an organization. Designed to help the world work smarter and easier, the platform's flexibility allows Asset Panda to be configured to work the way the user does, or companies that rely on efficient asset management for their success. The company is committed to providing its customers with outstanding customer service and a constantly improving product. To learn more about Asset Panda, visit assetpanda.com.

