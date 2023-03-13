All Traffic Solutions (ATS) Donates Radar Speed Sign to Cottage Grove Police Department

All Traffic Solutions awarded a Shield 12 radar speed sign to the Cottage Grove Police Department in Dane County, Wisconsin through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.

CHANTILLY, Va., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- All Traffic Solutions (ATS) awarded a Shield 12 radar speed sign to the Cottage Grove Police Department in Wisconsin through the company's ATS Gives Back initiative.

Over the years, All Traffic Solutions found that police departments in smaller communities have a need for All Traffic Solutions signs but lack the necessary funds and do not qualify for grants. The ATS Gives Back goal is to bridge this gap by donating radar speed signs to communities in need each month. ATS Gives Back recipients also receive a subscription to TraffiCloud®, All Traffic Solutions' patented traffic device and data management system.

The town of Cottage Grove is located a few miles outside of Madison, Wisconsin and serves a population of over seven thousand residents. The Cottage Grove Police Department is comprised of three full-time sworn officers. In an effort to provide further protection for their community, they applied to receive a radar speed sign through the ATS Gives Back program with a stated goal: to make drivers more aware of their speed and to obtain traffic data.

Since receiving their Shield 12 radar speed sign from ATS, the Cottage Grove Police Department has deployed their sign in an area that received numerous complaints of speeding violations. "In the past, residents have been furious with the speed violations, even though deputies have diligently been enforcing this." said officer Jennifer Grafton. Since deploying their Shield sign, officer Grafton states, " We have seen a decrease in violations as drivers are now made aware of their speed without having to have police contact. We have been able to pinpoint the times where the traffic issues are the most severe, so we can focus on a plan in order to create a presence and enforce for those who choose to ignore the speed sign. We have seen a direct positive correlation between the presence of the sign and those going the speed, which in turn, has made residents feel safer on their respective roads."

You can nominate a department and learn more about the ATS Gives Back criteria by visiting the All Traffic Solutions website.

About All Traffic Solutions

All Traffic Solutions (ATS) is a leader in portable, durable products and web-based solutions for traffic management and safety. We help law enforcement agencies and municipalities use data and devices such as web-enabled radar speed displays and variable message signs to calm traffic, resolve complaints, and improve safety outcomes while maximizing resources and budget. For more information, visit https://www.alltrafficsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Meagan Conley, All Traffic Solutions, 866.366.6602, mconley@alltrafficsolutions.com

SOURCE All Traffic Solutions