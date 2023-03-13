GEORGE STRAIT LAUNCHES THREE NEW COWBOY BOOTS - Boots Fit For A King

The Justin Boots designers teamed up with the King of Country himself to create the newest cowboy boots in their esteemed George Strait collection

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Justin Boots designers teamed up with the King of Country himself to create the newest cowboy boots in their esteemed George Strait collection. The materials in these boots were hand-selected by George Strait - from the leathers and colors to the must-have King Comfort built into every pair.

Designed in collaboration with George Strait, these three new additions offer the King Comfort removable orthotic insert for extreme comfort and a leather/rubber combination outsole to stay steady on the feet. Comfort is so important to George Strait that Justin Boots developed their best comfort system, King Comfort, just for him.

The 11" Dillon Waxy Tan cowboy boot features a dusty blue cowhide upper and a waxy suede tan foot, and is accompanied with a wide square toe, a block heel, and a double stitch welt. The 11" Dillon Dark Espresso western boot features a dark espresso cowhide upper and foot with light tan stitching accents, and is completed with a wide square toe, a block heel, and a double stitch welt. The 11" Wells Rich Mahogany cowboy boot features a rich mahogany cowhide upper and foot with tonal tan stitching, and is finished with a wide round toe, a single stitch welt, and a block heel.

The three new boots from the George Strait by Justin® collection are available for purchase now on the Justin Boots website and at select retailers.

Justin Boots continues their partnership with the King of Country, George Strait, to design a line of high-quality footwear for men who want extreme comfort. From workdays to weekends, the George Strait collection by Justin® will guarantee you're "Living and Living Well."

About George Strait

With an unmatched 60 singles hitting the top of the charts—more than any other artist in any genre—during the span of his 30+ year career, Strait has collected 33 Platinum or multi-Platinum-selling albums, more than any other Country artist and ranking third across all genres behind The Beatles and Elvis Presley. The Texas troubadour is the only artist or act in history to have a Top 10 hit every year for over three decades and recently earned his 100th entry on the Billboard Country Airplay chart with his moving track "The Weight of the Badge." He has sold nearly 70 million albums and earned more than 60 major entertainment industry awards, including induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2006.

Since his record-breaking The Cowboy Rides Away Tour wrapped in 2014, Strait has performed for limited engagements, including appearances in 2021 headlining both weekends of the Austin City Limits Music Festival as well as Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium and Minneapolis' U.S. Bank Stadium. He also extended his Strait to Vegas series at T-Mobile Arena earlier this year along with headlining shows at

Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena and Kansas City's GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in addition to returning to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo for his 31st performance at the event and headlining back-to-back nights in Austin for the Moody Center's grand opening celebration.

Strait recently performed his 35th and 36th Strait to Vegas shows in Las Vegas, and he goes into the summer with a lineup of stadium shows in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville, and Tampa kicking off in May 2023. For more information, visit http://www.GeorgeStrait.com.

About Justin Boots

Justin Boots is a brand of western footwear that was founded in 1879 by H.J. Justin. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, and produces a wide range of boots for both men and women, including cowboy boots, work boots, and casual shoes. Justin Boots is known for its high-quality craftsmanship and use of premium materials, and has a reputation for being a trusted brand in the western footwear market. For more information, visit justinboots.com.

