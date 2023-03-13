Scout Clean Energy Accepts Final Delivery of GE Turbines for Sweetland Wind Farm

Scout Plans to Start Installing the 71 GE 2.8-127 turbines in 2023

Sweetland Will Be the First Project Constructed since acquisition by Brookfield Renewable

BOULDER, Colo., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Scout Clean Energy (Scout), a Colorado based renewable energy developer-owner-operator, announced that they have accepted final delivery of 71 of GE's latest generation 2.8-127 onshore wind turbines for the 200 MW Sweetland Wind Project (Sweetland) in Hand County, South Dakota. Sweetland is owned and will be operated by Scout Clean Energy.

"We are pleased to have received the on-time delivery of the 71 of the latest GE wind turbines for Sweetland Wind Farm," said Michael Rucker, CEO and founder of Scout Clean Energy. "The final delivery allows for our Sweetland project to begin full construction shortly, and when commissioned later this year will add to Scout's growing contribution of carbon free, renewable energy to South Dakota."

Sweetland is expected to produce over 903,500 megawatt hours of low cost, renewable power each year, offsetting approximately 615,000 tons of annual carbon emissions. Sweetland is estimated to power 82,100 homes with carbon free electricity. GE's 2.8-127 series turbines, have been named by the American Clean Power Association (ACPA) as the most widely deployed wind turbine in the US.

"GE is proud to complete the on-time deliveries of our workhorse 2.8-127 turbines to Sweetland Wind Farm," said Vic Abate, CEO of GE's Onshore Wind business. "With more than 300 million operating hours and best in industry power performance, our fleet of 2MW turbines are helping to deliver cost effective and reliable renewable energy to the regions that need it most. Scout Clean Energy is an important partner as we work to deliver on the energy transition together."

Scout plans to manage construction of the project and has selected Blattner Energy as the Balance of Plant (BOP) Contractor. Sweetland is expected to support over 200 temporary construction jobs and 10 permanent full-time positions once the project begins operations. The economic benefits to the community are estimated to meet or exceed $35 million in new local revenues over the expected life of the Sweetland project.

Scout is a portfolio company of Brookfield Renewable, one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms.

About Scout Clean Energy

Scout Clean Energy is a renewable energy developer and owner-operator headquartered in Boulder, Colorado with approximately 1,200 MW of operating and under construction wind assets, and a pipeline of over 22,000 MW of wind, solar and storage projects across 24 states, including almost 2,500 MW of advanced-stage projects. Scout has expertise in all aspects of renewables project development, permitting, power marketing, finance, construction, 24/7 operations, and asset management. For more information, please visit www.scoutcleanenergy.com

About GE Renewable Energy

GE Renewable Energy, an integral part of the GE Vernova portfolio of energy businesses, is a $16 billion business which combines one of the broadest portfolios in the renewable energy industry to provide end-to-end solutions for our customers demanding reliable and affordable green power. Combining onshore and offshore wind, blades, hydro, storage, utility-scale solar, and grid solutions as well as hybrid renewables and digital services offerings, GE Renewable Energy has installed more than 400+ gigawatts of clean renewable energy and equipped more than 90 percent of utilities worldwide with its grid solutions. With nearly 40,000 employees present in more than 80 countries, GE Renewable Energy creates value for customers seeking to power the world with affordable, reliable and sustainable green electrons. GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers' transformations during the global energy transition.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable operates one of the world's largest publicly traded platforms for decarbonization technologies. Our diversified portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed energy and sustainable technology solutions across five continents. We have approximately 25,400 megawatts of installed capacity and a development pipeline with approximately 110,000 megawatts of renewable power capacity, 8 million metric tons per annum of carbon capture and storage, 2 million tons per annum of recycled materials capacity and 3 million metric million British thermal units of annual capacity of renewable natural gas projects. Investors can access our portfolio either through Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. BEPBEP, a Bermuda-based limited partnership, or Brookfield Renewable Corporation ((NYSE, TSX:BEPC), a Canadian corporation.

Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$800 billion of assets under management.

