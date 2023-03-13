Butadiene LLP Selects Multiple Lummus Technologies for High Value Petrochemicals Plant in Kazakhstan

Award highlights Lummus' ability to integrate its technology solutions to optimize operations, lower costs and energy consumption, and provide reliable production

HOUSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lummus Technology, a global provider of process technologies and value-driven energy solutions, announced Butadiene LLP has selected its iC4 CATOFIN®, CATADIENE®, CDMtbe® technologies and BASF's butadiene extraction technology for units at Butadiene LLP's new petrochemical plant in Atyrau, Kazakhstan.

"We are grateful to be selected and provide multiple technologies and solutions to support Butadiene LLP's growth and expansion," said Leon de Bruyn, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lummus Technology. "Lummus' integrated solutions can help grow the economic position of our customer as they execute this important project for Kazakhstan its downstream industry."

"We look forward to partnering with Lummus on this project to upgrade mixed butanes to valuable petrochemicals," said Diaz Diyanov, General Director of Butadiene LLP. "Butadiene LLP will further develop Kazakhstan's petrochemical industry using Lummus' processes that have the lowest carbon footprint available in the marketplace today."

The scope of this award includes the technology license and basic engineering for four process units. Once complete, the units will upgrade a mixed butanes feed to produce 85,000 MTA of isobutylene, 120,000 MTA of butadiene, and 40,000 MTA of methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE). These products will feed Butadiene LLP's new synthetic rubber production facility and supply the local Kazakhstan transportation fuels market.

In addition to the licensed technologies, Butadiene LLP will have access to Lummus' portfolio of lifecycle services during the implementation and operation stages of this project, such as advanced operator training simulators, extended technical support and digitalization services.

Lummus is the exclusive supplier for the on-purpose butadiene CATADIENE technology, and both CATADIENE and CATOFIN technologies utilize Clariant's state-of-the-art catalyst. With nearly 150 licensed units, Lummus is the leader in etherification technology like CDMtbe. Lummus has been licensing the BASF butadiene extraction technology for over 30 years, and it is recognized worldwide for its environmentally friendly design and low operating costs.

About Lummus Technology

Lummus Technology is the global leader in developing technology solutions that make modern life possible and focus on a more sustainable, low carbon future. We license process technologies in clean fuels, renewables, petrochemicals, polymers, gas processing and supply lifecycle services, catalysts, proprietary equipment and digitalization to customers worldwide. To learn more about Lummus, visit www.LummusTechnology.com.

SOURCE Lummus Technology, LLC