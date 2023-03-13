Digital Business Initiatives Drive Enterprise Resiliency

ISG Provider Lens™ report says service providers have helped many companies pursue digital transformation to overcome business challenges, expand into new markets

Many enterprises worldwide have embarked on digital transformations in the past few years, choosing a range of strategies and service provider partners to improve their agility and resilience or expand their businesses, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) III, a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services Archetype report finds that enterprises of all kinds have struggled to overcome the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the face of additional challenges related to ever-changing market conditions and the Russia-Ukraine war. Across all regions, both enterprises and service providers are often held back by a shortage of technology skills needed to carry out digital transformation and operate increasingly advanced IT environments, ISG says.

"Digital business service providers helped companies ride out the pandemic by adding new technologies," said Shafqat Azim, ISG partner and Americas lead, Digital Transformation. "Despite continued difficulties, those companies have since restarted innovation initiatives they co-developed with IT providers and partners."

To navigate ongoing business and economic challenges, including the need for decarbonization, organizations have developed different types of business roadmaps around cloud services and new digital technologies, the report says. While some are using the cloud to remain resilient, others are pursuing customer-focused initiatives, including new uses of data to enhance customer experience. Still others are driven by purpose, especially those putting environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals at the center of their business strategies. The most innovative enterprises are striving to deliver services that set them apart as leaders in their respective segments.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services Archetype report examines four different types of clients, or archetypes, that use digital business enablement services. The report evaluates the capabilities of 22 digital business enablement providers to deliver services to the four archetypes:

Traditional Enterprises Archetype: These organizations remain heavily invested in legacy systems and take on new technologies reactively to overcome problems that impede business growth. Typically, they responded to the pandemic by adopting cloud solutions or moving to online channels to remain reachable to customers. These companies seek providers that can help them scale as quickly as possible with ready-to-deploy solutions.

Consumer-Driven Enterprises Archetype: Enterprises fitting this archetype adopt digital technologies for customer-focused goals such as improving customer experience and enhancing employee engagement to better serve customers. They plan their digital roadmaps around objectives such as improving delivery times, resolving complaints faster and targeting current and new customers with complementary products and services.

Purpose-Driven Enterprises Archetype: These organizations are focused on providing industry-leading products and services, including ones that help customers assess their carbon footprints and achieve sustainability. They are more forward-thinking than most enterprises and seek provider services, including ESG services, that can help them scale both horizontally and vertically and expand into new businesses.

Pioneering Enterprises Archetype: These enterprises are focused on using new technologies to introduce industry-specific solutions that make them leaders in their respective segments. They establish their own innovation centers for emerging technologies and are experienced at working with technological complexity. Companies in this archetype engage with providers as partners in their innovation roadmaps.

Among the providers ISG evaluated, Accenture, Capgemini, Cognizant, IBM, TCS and Wipro are named as Leaders across three archetypes each. Atos and Tech Mahindra are named as Leaders across two archetypes each. Birlasoft, Cybage, HCLTech, Hexaware, Infosys, LTI, Mindtree and Zensar are named as Leaders in one archetype each.

The 2022 ISG Provider Lens™ Digital Business Enablement and ESG Services Archetype report is available to subscribers or for one-time purchase on this webpage.

