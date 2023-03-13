Roland Gonzalez Joins Church's Texas Chicken® as U.S. Chief Operations Officer

Gonzalez brings over 12 years of industry experience and operational leadership to the brand

Church's Texas Chicken® is pleased to announce the hiring of Roland Gonzalez as U.S. Chief Operations Officer. Gonzalez, who has held various senior executive roles in the quick-service industry, brings a wealth of experience in franchising, operations, P&L management, global business strategies and process improvement.

In his new role, Gonzalez will focus on collaboratively driving core business metrics for Church's Texas Chicken®, achieving strong operational results and growth for the iconic brand.

"I'm thrilled to join this team of strategic, hard-working industry leaders and team members. I look forward to a strong partnership with our incredible franchisees to further drive profitability, growth and exceptional service for our guests," said Gonzalez.

In his previous roles – including Executive Vice President, Operations at Virtual Dining Concepts and Head of Global Operations Standards and Strategy at Restaurant Brands International – Gonzalez has established himself as an innovative and results-driven senior executive. Managing and overseeing large teams of executives, he successfully led many global business initiatives and strategy for Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes.

"Roland is an exceptional leader who understands all aspects of the industry and is joining us with critical skills gleaned from his past roles," said Joe Guith, CEO, Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™. "We look forward to working with Roland, whose experience and knowledge will be a great asset to our team and the brand as a whole."

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ primarily outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, Honey-Butter Biscuits™ made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Texas Chicken™ and Church's Texas Chicken® have more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Texas Chicken®, visit churchstexaschicken.com. For information on Texas Chicken™, visit texaschicken.com. For information on how to become a Church's Texas Chicken® Franchisee, visit https://www.churchs.com/franchising/

