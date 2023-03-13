Pacific Life Named One of World's Most Ethical Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year

Pacific Life has been named one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Pacific Life was evaluated on five categories, including its ethics and compliance program; culture of ethics; environmental and societal impact; corporate governance; and leadership and reputation.

This marks the sixth consecutive year Pacific Life has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, which honors companies demonstrating exceptional ethics-focused programs and practices. Pacific Life was one of 12 insurance and financial service industry honorees.

"It is an honor to be named one of the world's most ethical companies for the sixth consecutive year and a testament to our employees, who ensure our unwavering commitment to meet the needs of our stakeholders is done with the utmost importance and respect," said Darryl Button, president and CEO, Pacific Life.

About Pacific Life

For more than 150 years, Pacific Life has helped millions of individuals and families with their financial needs through a wide range of life insurance products, annuities and mutual funds, and offers a variety of investment products and services to individuals, businesses and pension plans. Whether your goal is to protect loved ones or grow your assets for retirement, Pacific Life offers innovative products and services that provide value and financial security for current and future generations. Pacific Life counts more than half of the 100 largest U.S. companies as its clients and has been named one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies® by the Ethisphere Institute. For additional company information, including current financial strength ratings, visit www.PacificLife.com.

Pacific Life refers to Pacific Life Insurance Company and its affiliates, including Pacific Life & Annuity Company. Client count as of June 30, 2022 is compiled by Pacific Life using the 2022 FORTUNE 500® list.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230313005179/en/