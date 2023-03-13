Submit Release
LickGoods.com Launches New Chocolate Covered Strawberry Flavored Massage Oil

A new and exciting flavor to enhance your romantic massage from Lick, your provider of quality massage oils with fantastic flavors.

HOUSTON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lick, a leading provider of sensual adult flavored massage oils, is thrilled to announce the launch of their new chocolate covered strawberry flavored massage oil.

This premium massage oil is made with high-quality, edible ingredients and features a delectable chocolate covered strawberry flavor that's perfect for couples looking to add a little sweetness and romance to their intimate moments. The scent of fresh strawberries mixed with decadent chocolate creates a sensual experience that's sure to delight the senses and ignite the passion.

"We are excited to introduce our new chocolate covered strawberry flavored massage oil," said Sean Johnson, the director of Lick. "This unique and delicious flavor is perfect for couples looking to add some playfulness and intimacy to their relationship. Our massage oils are designed to provide a sensual and nourishing experience, leaving the skin feeling soft, smooth, and smelling amazing."

The chocolate covered strawberry flavored massage oil is available in a convenient, easy-to-use 4 oz bottle that makes application effortless. It's non-greasy and absorbs quickly into the skin, leaving behind a delicate fragrance that's both alluring and comforting.

In addition to their new chocolate covered strawberry flavored massage oil, Lick also offers a range of other sensual adult flavored massage oils, including pineapple, mango, and whipped cream. All of their products are made from high-quality, body safe ingredients and are designed to enhance intimacy and pleasure.

For more information about Lick and their new chocolate covered strawberry flavored massage oil, visit their website at www.lickgoods.com.

Contact:
Sean Johnson, Director of Lick
***@lickgoods.com

Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/12954954

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lickgoodscom-launches-new-chocolate-covered-strawberry-flavored-massage-oil-301769786.html

SOURCE The Lick Brand from GJ Family Group LLC

