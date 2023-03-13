Todd Thomas of Central States Water Resources Named as a 2023 St. Louis Titan 100

Todd Thomas, Senior Vice President of Central States Water Resources as a 2023 St. Louis Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives.

ST. LOUIS, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Todd Thomas, Senior Vice President of Central States Water Resources as a 2023 St. Louis Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes St. Louis's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 St. Louis Titan 100 and their companies employ more than 89,000 individuals and generate $26 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony next month on April 6th, 2023 at The Factory, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

"The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in St. Louis. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the St. Louis business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

A veteran engineer in the water utility industry, Thomas has dedicated his professional career to addressing the mounting problems that threaten aging water and wastewater infrastructure. Thomas joined CSWR in its early stages and has played an instrumental role in expanding the growth and acquisition of the company and its operating utilities. With a scope that includes business development, operations and maintenance, asset management, engineering, and customer experience, Thomas is as passionate about transforming how water utilities work as he is committed to safeguarding the environment and the communities that CSWR and its affiliates serve.

"It's an honor to be included in this 2023 Titan list among peer leaders, but I recognize that it's a team effort and I'm proud of the team we've built at Central States Water Resources," said Thomas. "Every day I get to work with the brightest and most dedicated group of people who truly want to make a difference in not just the communities we serve, but in the lives of the people who make up those communities."

Todd Thomas will be honored at the annual Titan 100 awards celebration on April 6th, 2023 at The Factory. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry and their guests for an evening unlike anything that exists in the St. Louis business community.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this special group of leaders in the St. Louis community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in St. Louis and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is most deserved," says Adam Herman, partner at Wipfli.

