Indicio Node on Demand (NoDe) Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

Organizations now have access to Indicio's industry-leading ‘NoDe' service for deploying and managing Hyperledger Indy network nodes, through Google Cloud Marketplace

Indicio, the market leader in delivering enterprise-class verifiable data solutions, today announced the availability of Indicio Node on Demand (NoDe) on Google Cloud Marketplace. Indicio NoDe makes it easy and cost effective for developers, companies, and organizations to participate in Hyperledger Indy distributed ledger networks by providing them with a fully-managed solution to help abstract away the complexities of node hosting, making it easy and cost effective.

Hosting a network node can be a costly, time consuming, and complex commitment. Many teams face a steep learning curve from setting up a node to keeping it up to date with the latest code. Indicio NoDe builds on Indicio's experience in running distributed ledger networks to simplify these processes, freeing companies to focus on delivering verifiable data products and services rather than infrastructure and maintenance.

"Google Cloud is already an important provider of cloud hosting services to many of the node operators that span many Hyperledger Indy networks, including Indicio's Networks," said Heather C. Dahl, CEO, Indicio. "With NoDe, we are lowering the technical barriers to digital transformation by making it easy to create, run, and use the infrastructure that supports verifiable data and identity. We want these powerful technologies to be inclusive and ubiquitous and as easy to access and use as cloud services, and whether you're an experienced blockchain vendor or a small organization, we've made participating in a Hyperledger Indy Network just a few clicks away."

NoDe is available immediately on Google Cloud Marketplace. Spend on NoDe through Google Cloud Marketplace can count towards customers' committed spend on Google Cloud.

"We know from our experience setting up and running Indicio's Networks that there are many organizations that want to participate in networks built for decentralized identity but lack the experience or even time to do so," said Ken Ebert, CTO, Indicio. "We designed our workshops and technical assistance packages to support eager node operators who required further knowledge, experience, and time to set up their node and keep it updated. NoDe makes the slow-to-launch problem a thing of the past."

"As a part of their digital transformation strategies, many enterprises are seeking out cost-effective solutions that enable them to participate in distributed ledger networks," said Dai Vu, Managing Director, Marketplace & ISV GTM Programs, Google Cloud. "By making NoDe available on Google Cloud Marketplace, Indicio customers will now be able to quickly deploy technologies that provide them with a fully-managed solution."

For more information about Indico NoDe or to learn more about the full line of Indicio products, please visit Indicio.tech.

About Us:

Indicio is the market leader in developing enterprise-class verifiable data solutions that optimize your existing systems ensuring digital privacy, efficiency, and trust. Through its flagship product range, Indicio Proven™, companies now have an easy way to integrate, implement, and scale decentralized identity and verifiable credential solutions, manage data privacy, and avail of enhanced, Zero-Trust enabling security. Specializing in applications for financial, healthcare, and travel markets, Indicio enables its global customers to create and use immediately actionable, verifiable data and implement Web 2.0 and Web3 digital transformation. Go to https://indicio.tech to learn more.

