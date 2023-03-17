Chicago Native And Super Producer ZaeSkee ALAZAE Releases The Belly Gang Album
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zaeskee Alazae comes from the West Side of Chicago. Zaeskee has been involved in the music industry since he was a child. He has won many awards and performed at numerous venues across Chicago. His mission is to bring people together with his inspirational lyrics and unique sound.
He is a new artist on the rise. His love for music was developed at a young age. His dedication to his craft shows and sets him apart from other artists. Zaeskee is becoming one of the most influential rising stars in today’s generation. The music industry has changed over the past few decades as technology advances. With all the various changes, it has become harder for artists to break through without the right connections, and following. A few ways artists can be noticed is through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube. Zaeskee music Production is a blend of R&B, Hip Hop, and AfroPop. Influenced by the likes of Drake, Future, Omarion, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Dr Dre, Timberland, James Brown, Marvin Gaye, Sly & The Family Stone FleetwoodMac, Rodney Jerkins, Ryan Leslie, Fred Hammon & The Winans.
He describes his music as “comic soul” music which encompass all genres of music fused together into one sound that can be appreciated by everyone regardless of age,
race or ethnicity. “‘The Belly Gang’ album represents the overweight lover. Big is in” – said Zaeskee.
Just in time for Spring, ZaeSkee ALAZAE dropped a new track titled Big Boy Love from the album Belly Gang .Cosmic Soul!!!!!This is one you want to hear - from the word play to the melody and ZaeSkee’s smooth, soulful vocals, this is definitely a treat for the listener. Stay tuned, there is a big production video in the works.
https://open.spotify.com/album/0t7cEaOJEj8ME1S4PToHx1?si=6Gq4vejeTZus5ulm0OwLQA&app_destination=copy-link
https://open.spotify.com/track/4bZA39nrO8jxeMgjs8rPMd?si=juOjF6juQJSZlms9SNO1fw&app_destination=copy-link
https://instagram.com/zaeskeealazae?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
https://twitter.com/alazaemusic?s=21&t=1nIXRd_8Hq9nLsfEnQplfg
