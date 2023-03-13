At a CAGR of 10.4% Digital Textile Printing Machine Market with Business Trends, and Progress Insight 2025

The global digital textile printing machine market was valued at $175.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $392.3 million by 2025.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global digital textile printing machine market was valued at $175.4 million in 2017, and is expected to reach at $392.3 million by 2025.

Allied Market Research recently published a report on the global Digital Textile Printing Machine market. Digital textile printing machine is a mechanical machine that prints graphics or designs directly on the fabric using computer software and inkjet technology. There is an increase in demand for the machine, owing to the increase in demand for fast and short run products, rise in sales of clothing and homecare products through e-commerce, and growth in its applicability in the lifestyle, promotional, and advertisement products.

In addition, the Digital Textile Printing Machine Market report outlines upstream raw materials, marketing channels, downstream customer surveys, and industry development trends that provide vital information about manufacturing equipment suppliers, major distributors, raw materials suppliers, and major customers.

The Digital Textile Printing Machine Market report offers an in-depth study of the market on the basis of various prime parameters including sales, sales analysis, market size, and major driving factors. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of services and products.

Major market players include in this report:

The report includes a comprehensive study of major market players including are Dover Corporation (MS Printing Solutions Srl), Durst Group, Electronics for Imaging (EFI), Inc., Konica Minolta, Kornit Digital, Mimaki, ROQ International, Sawgrass Technologies, Inc., Seiko Epson Corporation, SPG Prints B.V., and The M&R Company.

In addition, huge benefits offered by the machines and increased awareness about eco-friendly products are expected to propel the digital textile printing machine market growth. Analogue textile printers have high carbon footprints, which is majorly responsible for the degradation of environment. In addition, printing of textiles requires washing, steaming, or pre-treatments, which pollutes the water bodies. However, the problems related to environment and water pollution got resolved with the advent of digital textile printers. This is expected to propel the global digital textile printing machine market during the forecast period.

The Digital Textile Printing Machine Market report offers a comprehensive study of the dynamic factors including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The drivers and opportunities aid to understand the rapidly changing industry trends and their impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the restraints and challenges help understand profitable market investments. The report includes quantitative and qualitative analyses of the market.

Covid-19 scenario:

The global Digital Textile Printing Machine report includes an in-depth analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. Moreover, it helps the frontrunners in the industry to devise new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other companies and how to deal with sudden changes in value and supply chain without compromising the credibility of the business.

The report provides a study of the past and current market trends and evaluates the future opportunities. The Digital Textile Printing Machine market study focuses on the market trends and upcoming opportunities that help understand the driving factors of the market. In addition, the report offers granular, robust, and qualitative data.

The report includes a brief summary of the market along with a SWOT analysis of the major market players and their financial analysis. The report covers a business overview and portfolio analysis of services that major companies offer. The study analyzes the recent market developments such as expansion, joint ventures, and product launches. Moreover, the study aids new business entrants and stakeholders to understand the long-term profitability of the market.

The study of the market players covers the company overview, price analysis, and value chain, along with portfolio analysis of services and products. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the market.