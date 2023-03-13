Minor Injured in Pittsburg Snowmobile Crash

CONTACT:

Pittsburg, NH – On Saturday, March 11, 2023, rescue personnel, along with two New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers, responded to the area of Cheese Factory Road at the intersection of Town Farm Road, for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., Colebrook Dispatch received a 911 call for a juvenile who was injured in a snowmobile crash. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS, along with Pittsburg Fire and Rescue.

The female operator involved was identified as Christina Cobb, 32, of West Melbourne, Florida. Scene investigation and witness statements show Cobb was riding with a group of family members on Corridor Trail 20 when she failed to negotiate a downhill lefthand turn. This caused the snowmobile and its occupants to exit the travelled portion of the trail, ending up 12 feet down in a ravine.

Cobb was uninjured but the 9-year-old passenger on her snowmobile suffered injuries to his upper body. The juvenile passenger was extricated from the ravine by Pittsburg Fire and Rescue. The youth was evaluated by the 45th Parallel EMS team then relayed to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital before being transported by DHART helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center for their injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.