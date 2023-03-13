Home Depot, Kellogg Company, Estee Lauder and Mars Wrigley Among Stellar Lineup of Thought Leaders to Deliver Retail Data Insights at EnsembleIQ’s Analytics Unite

Brings Together Retail Executives and Consumer Goods Executives May 3-5 in Chicago

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ ’s Analytics Unite , the Summit for Retail and Consumer Brands, today unveils the 2023 conference program. The event offers retail and consumer goods technology executives three days of unparalleled learning, real-world case studies, new solutions and networking with analytic experts from industry-leading companies such as Home Depot, Kellogg Company, Estee Lauder and Mars Wrigley. The event, which takes place May 3-5 in Chicago, is presented by Consumer Goods Technology and RIS News . Register to attend Analytics Unite here .



“There’s no shortage of data in the retail and consumer goods industries. What today’s retailers and consumer goods companies need are the strategies and talent to bring their data to life through analytics-enabled products, experiences, and services,” said Albert Guffanti, EnsembleIQ, Vice President and Group Publisher, Consumer Goods Technology and RIS News. “As we celebrate Analytics Unite’s ten-year anniversary, we are pleased to be marking a decade of helping companies leverage data and AI powered business processes. Our event will showcase the ways retailers and consumer goods companies are productizing data to successfully develop items and services for consumers.”

Event speakers include:

Mustafa Nisar, Director, Data Science and Analytics Strategy, Home Depot

Rob Birse, VP, Global Advanced Analytics & AI/ML Technology, Kellogg Company

Deepak Jose, Global Head and Senior Director of ODDA Analytics Solutions, Mars Wrigley

Elena Alikhachkina, previously Global VP, Danone

Mark Edmonson, Chief Marketing Officer, Materne North America

Pradipta Saha, Executive Director, Digital Supply Chain, Estee Lauder

Tarun Kataria, VP, Demand Analytics, Mars

Roxanne O'Hara, VP Insights and Analytics, Melissa & Doug

Matt Weber, Director of Business Insights and Analytics, Kum & Go



Click here to view the complete event agenda.

About EnsembleIQ

EnsembleIQ is the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth throughout the path to purchase. We help retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals make informed decisions and gain a competitive advantage. EnsembleIQ delivers the most trusted business intelligence from leading industry experts, creative marketing solutions and impactful event experiences that connect best-in-class suppliers and service providers with our vibrant business-building communities. To learn more about EnsembleIQ, visit ensembleiq.com .