Minuteman Press Moose Jaw Co-Owner Roy LaBuick Receives Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal for Outstanding Service in Saskatchewan

/EIN News/ -- MOOSE JAW, Saskatchewan, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roy LaBuick, second-generation co-owner of the Minuteman Press franchise in Moose Jaw, SK, was honoured to receive the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – 70 Years of Service event held in Regina on Nov. 8, 2022. At the event, Roy was joined by his wife Shannon along with his parents and fellow Minuteman Press co-owners Carol and John LaBuick.



In a letter to Roy announcing the award, City of Moose Jaw Mayor Clive Tolley wrote:

“As you may be aware, prior to her passing, Queen Elizabeth II approved the creation of a commemorative medal in honour of the 70th anniversary of Her Majesty’s accession to the throne as Queen of Canada. This medal will be awarded to 7,000 residents of Saskatchewan who have made a significant contribution to Canada, Saskatchewan and their communities.

You have demonstrated exceptional qualities and outstanding service to our province in the field of Volunteer Service. I am pleased to advise that the City of Moose Jaw has nominated you to receive this honour as a lasting recognition of your dedication and service.”

At the event, Roy took the stage and received the medal from The Honourable Russ Mirasty, Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan. In addition to the medal, Roy LaBuick received a certificate of acknowledgment in recognition of his “valuable contribution to the province” of Saskatchewan. Roy says, “I was truly humbled to receive this medal in honour of Her Majesty. It was a real honour to attend The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with my family and be recognized for service.”

Snowbirds Golden Anniversary Reunion Event

Just prior to The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Event, Minuteman Press in Moose Jaw were bronze sponsors and the primary printers for the Snowbirds Alumni Association 50th Anniversary Golden Reunion event held from Oct. 20-23, 2022. The Snowbirds first flew in 1971, and their 50th Anniversary event was delayed due to the pandemic.

Dan Dempsey, Secretary & Past President of the Snowbirds Alumni Association, recapped the event, saying, “The atmosphere throughout the weekend was electric as old Snowbird teammates saw each other for the first time in decades, in some cases as many as 42 years. It was gratifying that every one of our 52 Snowbird teams since 1971 was represented by team alumni over the weekend.”

In a display of appreciation to the entire community, Dan also shared, “On the afternoon of Friday, 21 Oct the Snowbirds nine-ship took to the air to conduct a series of flypasts over the City of Moose Jaw to welcome home hundreds of former Snowbirds and their guests while simultaneously thanking the citizens of Moose Jaw for their unwavering support for more than five decades.”

The event was hosted across three venues in Moose Jaw, and Minuteman Press was able to meet the printing needs for the Snowbirds Alumni Association. Printing for events like these and remaining so involved in the community is one of the key reasons that Minuteman Press in Moose Jaw had record sales for their business in 2022, joining the President’s Million-Dollar Circle.

Minuteman Press in Moose Jaw is located at 380 - 9th Avenue NW, Moose Jaw, SK S6H 4H4.

