Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,690 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 381,821 in the last 365 days.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Cognyte Software Ltd. (“Cognyte” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: CGNT) and certain of its officers, on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Cognyte securities between February 2, 2021 and June 28, 2022 (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cgnt1.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Cognyte created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies, such as Facebook, exposing the Company to significant financial and reputational risk.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/cgnt1 or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Law Clerk and Client Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Cognyte, you have until May 1, 2023, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits.  The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.  Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT) Investors of Class Action and to Actively Participate

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Law


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more