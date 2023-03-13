Cirque du Soleil is coming back to Kansas with one of its best-loved productions -- CORTEO
Nov. 9th to 12th 2023 at the INTRUST Bank Arena. Tickets available to Cirque Club members as of today. General on-sale starts on March 20th, 2023.WICHITA, KANSAS, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corteo, the most enchanting arena production from Cirque du Soleil is back in North America and heading to Wichita, set to charm audiences for the very first time. This unique production, directed by Daniele Finzi Pasca, first premiered in Montreal under the Big Top in April 2005. Since its creation, the show has amazed over 10 million spectators, in 20 countries, on 4 continents. Corteo will be presented at INTRUST Bank Arena for 6 shows only THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9TH THROUGH SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 12TH.
Corteo will be Cirque du Soleil 8th production to be presented in Wichita.
Corteo, which means cortege in Italian, is a joyous procession, a festive parade imagined by a clown. The show brings together the passion of the actor with the grace and power of the acrobat to plunge the audience into a theatrical world of fun, comedy and spontaneity situated in a mysterious space between heaven and earth.
The clown pictures his own funeral taking place in a carnival atmosphere, watched over by quietly caring angels. Juxtaposing the large with the small, the ridiculous with the tragic and the magic of perfection with the charm of imperfection, the show highlights the strength and fragility of the clown, as well as his wisdom and kindness, to illustrate the portion of humanity that is within each of us. The music turns lyrical and playful carrying Corteo through a timeless celebration in which illusion teases reality.
In a Cirque du Soleil first, the stage is central in the arena and divides the venue, with each half of the audience facing the other half, giving a unique perspective not only of the show, but also a performer’s eye view of the audience. An atmosphere like never seen before in Cirque du Soleil arena shows. The set curtains, inspired by the Eiffel Tower, and the central curtains, which were hand painted, give a grandiose feel to the stage. This sets the tone for the poetry of Corteo.
TICKET INFORMATION
Tickets for Corteo in Wichita are available online exclusively to Club Cirque members starting today at 10am. For free subscription, visit clubcirque.com. General on-sale starts on March 20th and tickets can be purchased online at selectaseat.com, by phone at 855-755-SEAT or in person at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena.
Performance Schedule
Thursday, November 9th, 2022 at 7:30pm
Friday, November 10th, 2022 at 7:30pm
Saturday, November 11th, 2022 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm
Sunday, November 12th, 2022 at 1pm & 5pm
OFFICIAL PARTNER
Cirque du Soleil wishes to thank Air Canada, its official partner.
About Cirque du Soleil
Cirque du Soleil has redefined how the world views the circus; from small town talent to a household name. Based in Montreal (Qc), the Canadian organization went on to become a global leader in live entertainment with the creation of world-class immersive and iconic experiences, across 6 continents. Cirque du Soleil connects with audiences by being genuine, human and inclusive. Privileged to work with artists from 64 countries bring their creativity to life on stages around the world, the company aims to make a positive impact on people, communities and the planet with its most important tools: creativity and art. Over the years, more than 220 million people have been inspired, in over 70 different countries. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.
For more information please contact:
Robb Yagmin | PSPR | robb@pspublicrelations.com | 913.908.0028
Robert Yagmin
PSPR
+1 913-908-0028
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Cirque du Soleil's CORTEO