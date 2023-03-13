Decorative Laminates Market Opportunities is Expected to Hit $10.0 billion by 2031 | At a CAGR of 3.4%

The decorative laminates market size was valued at $7.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $10.0 billion by 2031

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report on the global Decorative Laminates market. The demand for furniture has increased in the past decade, owing to rise in number of homes. In addition, rise in work-from-home culture is contributing in its rising demand. Furthermore, as a result of rapid urbanization, the number of residential and nonresidential buildings is increasing in the urban areas. Moreover, decorative laminates are used as an overlay for the external and internal walls. In addition, high-pressure laminates are suitable for flooring purpose. For the furniture & cabinets, decorative laminate is used for providing it an attractive surface finish. Thus, rise in the number of buildings and surge in demand of furniture & cabinets positively influence the decorative laminates market growth.

In addition, the Decorative Laminates Market report outlines upstream raw materials, marketing channels, downstream customer surveys, and industry development trends that provide vital information about manufacturing equipment suppliers, major distributors, raw materials suppliers, and major customers.

The Decorative Laminates Market report offers an in-depth study of the market on the basis of various prime parameters including sales, sales analysis, market size, and major driving factors. The study includes Porter’s five forces model, financial analysis, portfolio analysis, and business overview of services and products.

Major market players include in this report:

The report includes a comprehensive study of major market players including are Abet Laminati S.p.A, Archidply, Broadview Holding, Fletcher Building, Greenlam Industries Limited, Illinois Tool Works, Merino Laminates Ltd., Panolam Industries International, Stylam Industries Ltd., Synthomer plc

The growth of the global decorative laminates market is mainly driven by rise in building construction activities and increase in spending on home renovation projects by home owners and building developers. However, high procurement and application cost of decorative laminates has the potential to limit growth of the market.

In addition, the report offers a SWOT analysis including information regarding driving and restraining factors of the market growth. Such statistical tools provide vital information regarding understanding lucrative opportunities in the market. The report is essential for market players and new industry entrants to devise their strategies and leverage the opportunities in the market.

The Decorative Laminates Market report offers a comprehensive study of the dynamic factors including drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The drivers and opportunities aid to understand the rapidly changing industry trends and their impact on the growth of the market. In addition, the restraints and challenges help understand profitable market investments. The report includes quantitative and qualitative analyses of the market.

Covid-19 scenario:

The global Decorative Laminates report includes an in-depth analysis of the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the market. Moreover, it helps the frontrunners in the industry to devise new strategies to gain a competitive edge over other companies and how to deal with sudden changes in value and supply chain without compromising the credibility of the business.

The report provides a study of the past and current market trends and evaluates the future opportunities. The Decorative Laminates market study focuses on the market trends and upcoming opportunities that help understand the driving factors of the market. In addition, the report offers granular, robust, and qualitative data.

The report includes a brief summary of the market along with a SWOT analysis of the major market players and their financial analysis. The report covers a business overview and portfolio analysis of services that major companies offer. The study analyzes the recent market developments such as expansion, joint ventures, and product launches. Moreover, the study aids new business entrants and stakeholders to understand the long-term profitability of the market.

The study of the market players covers the company overview, price analysis, and value chain, along with portfolio analysis of services and products. These players have adopted various strategies such as partnerships, new product launches, joint ventures, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the market.

