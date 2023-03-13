Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Value ($5333 Million by 2028 at 3.1% CAGR) - Growth Analysis by The Insight Partners

Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

Increased prevalence of OAB due to COVID-19 positively impacted the demand for global overactive bladder treatment market during the pandemic

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The overactive bladder treatment market witnessed growth due to increased overactive bladder symptoms observed in COVID-19-recovered patients. COVID-19 virus not only affected the respiratory tract of the body, but it also affected the bladder of the patient. Further, COVID-19 infection resulted in urine cytokine elevation that increased urination frequency, leading to overactive bladder disorder among COVID-19 patients. According to a study by American Urological Association, patients with COVID-19 infections were at an increased risk for developing new or worsening overactive bladder symptoms. Moreover, approximately one-third of patients with COVID-19 reported a significant increase in clinical symptoms during the International Consultation on Incontinence Questionnaire Overactive Bladder Module (ICIQ-OAB) conducted two months after infection.

According to our latest study on "Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Pharmacotherapy and Disease Type," the market is projected to reach US$ 5,333.92 million by 2028 from US$ 4,295.93 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% from 2022 to 2028.

Urinary incontinence is the loss of bladder control caused due to the improper functioning of the muscles and nerves that control the passage of urine through the bladder. According to the National Association for Incontinence data, in 2018, ~200 million people worldwide were affected by urinary incontinence. Stress incontinence and urge incontinence are the two common types of urinary incontinence affecting women, wherein the latter is also known as overactive bladder. As per the data provided by Office on Women's Health a division of the US Department of Health and Human Services, the prevalence of incontinence in women is twice as in men, and aging, pregnancy, childbirth, and menopause can be the key factors leading to this condition in women. Other factors affecting the function of muscles and nerves include being overweight, constipation, or pelvic surgeries. As stated by the North American Menopause Society (NAMS), in the US, the prevalence of urinary incontinence was 17.1% among women aged 20 years or more and 38% in women aged 60 years and older in 2021. Although urinary incontinence may affect women at any age, it is more common in older women, mainly due to hormonal changes during menopause. According to the National Health Service (NHS), ~4 in every ten women aged 65 and older have urinary incontinence. As per the HCA UK (a healthcare provider), ~3 million people in the UK are affected by urinary incontinence, of which 15% of women and ~5% of men are in their mid-40s. Thus, the growing prevalence of urinary incontinence favors the growth of the overactive bladder treatment market.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited; Astellas Pharma Inc; Pfizer Inc.; AbbVie Inc; Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd; Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co.Inc; Medtronic Plc; Allergan; and Colorado Urology Associates, PLLC are among the leading companies operating in the overactive bladder treatment market.

The overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into pharmacotherapy, disease type, and geography. By geography, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America. The overactive bladder treatment market report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the market, emphasizing parameters, such as market trends, market dynamics, and the competitive analysis of the globally leading market players.

Based on pharmacotherapy, the overactive bladder treatment market is segmented into mirabegron, Botox, neurostimulation, anticholinergics, and intravesical instillation. The mirabegron segment held the largest share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Mirabegron is used alone or with solifenacin to treat overactive bladder in adults. It is used to treat neurogenic detrusor overactivity (a bladder control condition caused by the brain, spinal cord, or nerve problem) in children aged three years or more. Mirabegron belongs to the class of drugs called beta-3 adrenergic agonists. It relaxes the bladder muscles to prevent urgent, frequent, or uncontrolled urination. Mirabegron is available as an extended-release (long-acting) tablet and an extended-release suspension that can be taken orally. In October 2022, Zydus Pharmaceuticals Inc. received approval from the USFDA to market Mirabegron Extended-Release Tablets USP 25 mg and 50 mg.

