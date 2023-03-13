Piston Market is Projected to Reach USD 3,879.9 million, at a 5.10% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Piston Market Information Report by Material (Steel, Aluminum), By Coating (Thermal Barrier, Oil Shedding, Dry Film Lubricating, Others), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle) and By Region - Forecast to 2030

Piston Market Overview

For reciprocating pumps, reciprocating engines, pneumatic cylinders, gas compressors, and hydraulic cylinders, among other similar devices, a piston is a short cylinder or a disc. It functions as a basic component for power transmission inside car cylinders, sending force to the crankshaft after each power stroke. The mechanical energy produced by the piston helps power the wheels of the vehicles.

The need for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, as well as their manufacture, are driving up piston demand. Due to the rise in demand for increasing the effectiveness of the, the global market for pistons is anticipated to expand.

Major Key Players

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Federal-Mogul Corporation (U.S.)

Rheinmetall Automotive AG (Germany)

MAHLE GmbH (Germany)

Arias Pistons Ltd (U.K.)

Shandong BinzhouBohai Piston Co., Ltd. (China)

Burgess-Norton Mfg. Co., Inc. (U.S.)

Ming Shun Industrial Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Ross Racing Pistons (U.S.)

Shriram Pistons and Rings ltd. (India)



The need for pistons is projected to increase further as consumers' preference for two cylinders in high-end bicycles grows. Other important considerations are the ongoing need for heavy, light, and passenger cars. The need for gasoline pistons will eventually increase in the upcoming year due to the shift in demand towards gasoline engines. Flip-flop pistons' lower manufacturing costs and smaller surface area will help the market flourish.

The strengths of the market and information on the worldwide piston market research are all included in this report. The study on the piston market also combines dynamics, segmentation, key players, geographical analysis, and other crucial elements.

Pistons are a crucial part of internal combustion engines in cars since they keep the engine's fuel efficiency up while also keeping the car moving. The automotive piston market trends will be determined by the demand for pistons, which is expected to increase in the future years. Data from the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) show that carbon monoxide emissions from vehicles account for 75% of the nation's pollution, while greenhouse gas emissions account for 27% of the problem.

Report Scope:

Report Metrics Details Market Size by 2030 2030: USD 3,879.9 million CAGR during 2022-2030 5.10 % CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Key Market Opportunities The internal combustion engines in a vehicle



The vehicle to keep it in motion and also maintains the efficiency of the fuel Key Market Drivers The prerequisite of the lightweight piston



Improve the performance of the engines



Rise in production and sales of the vehicles



Increase in the demand of the lightweight pistons



The European Union (EU) claims that transportation, which is the main source of pollution in European nations, is the biggest source of carbon dioxide (CO2) entering the environment.

Yet, the need for pistons in developed nations is projected to support the expansion of the market for pistons.

Engine downsizing is possible with the aid of the turbocharger, a device that increases power and is necessary for the use of tiny engines in automobiles. This enables internal combustion engines to significantly lower their carbon emissions.

Turbochargers assist in reducing the number of cylinders since they can produce the necessary extra power. Engine downsizing is anticipated to impede the expansion of the worldwide piston market since it reduces the demand for market income from pistons. As a result, it is regarded as a major factor.

The high penetration rate of electric vehicles in these nations is probably going to impede the expansion of the market.

It is anticipated that the perforation of electric vehicles and the downsizing of engines will impede the expansion of the global piston market. It is anticipated that the expansion of the underserved market in developing nations including those in Asia Pacific, Africa, and Latin America will present lucrative prospects for the expansion of the worldwide market. It is anticipated that there will be more prospects for the creation of new goods as the market for lightweight pistons, which can be made from a combination of silicon, carbon, and magnesium, grows.



Segmentation Overview

The coating, materials, types, geographies, and vehicle types are used to segment the worldwide piston market business. The primary goal of studying the piston market is to present a thorough analysis of the market's structure along with a forecast for each of the industry's various segments and sub-segments over the next five years.

The Market is divided into two categories based on application: aluminium and steel.

The Market is divided into three categories based on propulsion types: two-wheeler vehicles, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles.

Regional Evaluation

The global piston market is segmented into five different geographic markets: Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and Europe.

With an increase in automobile ownership in developing nations like China and India, the Asia Pacific region is expected to overtake all other regions as the largest.



In the year 2020, the market share for pistons was estimated to be worth $3.91 billion USD. The rise in car manufacturers as well as government speculation and ingenuity to advance the automotive sectors are variables influencing the expansion of demand in these regions. Furthermore, a major portion of the global piston market is held by Europe and North America.

