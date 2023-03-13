ICE Provides Access to Blue Ocean Technologies Overnight Real-Time Equity Data Feed

Provides greater transparency into U.S. equity trading during Asian business hours

Blue Ocean ATS joins roster of leading global exchange data offered over ICE Consolidated Feed

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. ICE, a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, today announced that Blue Ocean Technologies' real-time data feed for U.S. equities trading during Asian business hours will be available on the ICE Consolidated Feed. This offering combines Blue Ocean ATS' real-time afterhours market data with the global reach and distribution of the ICE Consolidated Feed and connectivity.

The Blue Ocean ATS offers trading access to U.S. National Market System stocks between the hours of 8:00 pm and 4:00 am ET. This matches the most active trading period in Asia, providing an "exchange-like" experience for global investors with electronic order-delivery and live market data. The Blue Ocean ATS real-time data feed will now be available over the ICE Consolidated Feed, which aggregates cross-asset content from over 600 global sources, including exchanges and over-the-counter venues.

"With so many Asian companies now listed on U.S. exchanges, and investors needing access to U.S. liquidity, it's exciting to bring greater transparency to our customers throughout the region," said Amanda Hindlian, President of Fixed Income and Data Services at ICE. "The Blue Ocean ATS meets a unique need in global equity trading and is a perfect match for the global distribution and connectivity network that we offer."

Used by a range of banks, asset managers, hedge funds and ISVs, the ICE Consolidated Feed provides a broad range of financial information across equities, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, money markets, commodities, energy and ETFs. Data from these markets can be provided in a variety of ways, including real-time or delayed, tick-by-tick or conflated.

"As we work to deliver on our mission of offering real-time access to U.S. equity trading and market data during Asian hours, working with companies like ICE allows us to provide our data to the broadest possible market in a short amount of time," said Matt Horisk, Chief Operating Officer, Blue Ocean Technologies. "With its leading global distribution and connectivity offering, the ICE Consolidated Feed gives us the reach we need to continue growing in countries throughout Asia, while providing us with a robust and reliable platform for delivering our data in key financial markets around the world," he added.

This news comes on the heels of ICE's recent expansion of its ICE Global Network in Asia, which brings ICE's network and managed services to parity with other financial centers in the U.S. and Europe.

For more information about the ICE Consolidated Feed, please visit: https://www.theice.com/market-data/connectivity-and-feeds/consolidated-feed.

