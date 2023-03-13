KIND LENDING NAMED BEST MORTGAGE COMPANIES TO WORK FOR 2023

SANTA ANA, Calif., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kind Lending has been awarded the honor of Best Mortgage Companies to Work For in 2023 by National Mortgage News. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by Best Companies. The anonymous survey uniquely measured culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including leadership, alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

Kind Lending CEO Glenn Stearns said, "Kind Lending has been voted as the Best Mortgage Companies to Work for in 2023 by the people who know us best—our employees. In its inception, we envisioned a company that would put people first and allow the top industry professionals to have fun while making an impact." Stearns continued, "and three years after launch, we have stayed true to our roots and we've placed a premium on company culture, bringing on a Chief Kindness Officer and numerous initiatives to ensure positivity spreads throughout our team and thus ripples to our borrowers. The feedback from our Kind Ambassadors showcases that the vision is strong and the outlook for the Kind Movement is strong."

ABOUT KIND LENDING

Kind Lending is a nationwide mortgage lender determined to forge a new identity in the mortgage banking space. Headquartered in Southern California, Kind Lending is the fastest growing residential mortgage banker in the country, earning its distinction as a top 25 lender in the industry. Founded by industry veteran Glenn Stearns in 2019, the retail, wholesale, and JV divisions are built on the principles of simplified processes, team empowerment, inclusivity and advancing the Kind Movement. For additional information, visit kindlending.com. Company NMLS #3925

