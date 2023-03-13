Kingdom of Bahrain Awards HID with ePassport Solution Delivery

New ePassport Features a Color Portrait and HID's Exclusive Security Feature HID® Mirage™

HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has been awarded with a contract to supply the Kingdom of Bahrain with an end-to-end ePassport solution. HID's solution will enable the Gulf nation to take a significant step in its identity journey, by moving from a machine-readable passport (MRP) to an electronic passport. The solution will be supported by HID's chip operating system SOMA™ and HID Integrale™, a modular ID system for enrollment, personalization and issuance of identity documents.

The ePassport will store biometric and biographic data of Bahraini citizens in the chip, increasing overall security and worldwide trust in the travel document. With this deployment, Bahrain will be able to join the International Civil Aviation Organization's (ICAO) Public Key Directory (PKD) group of 180 countries that can access and exchange the passport data. ICAO PKD countries are able to share cryptographic keys that allow them to access and read the data in the chip. The ePassport will facilitate visa applications for Bahraini travelers, simplify the immigration process and enable the use of automated border control systems, such as eGates, making the travel experience easier and more secure.

"HID is proud to help support Bahrain's vision for citizens to travel more easily and securely," said Craig Sandness, Senior Vice President and Head of Secure Issuance and Citizen ID Solutions. "We have a long-standing relationship with the Kingdom of Bahrain and we look forward to extending it by delivering a full end-to-end ePassport solution."

The new Bahraini ePassport has been designed to have the highest level of security including the color portrait of the passport holder and HID's unique security feature Mirage. The state-of-the-art feature protects the structure of the document and the holder's portrait, helping to prevent counterfeiting and fraudulent alteration. At the same time, it is quick and easy to authenticate for border control officers as the portrait of the citizen disappears to reveal a watermark when viewed against transmitted light. Mirage combines five methods of security, which makes it extremely difficult to reproduce.

The passport's design reflects the country's rich culture and history. Bahrain is working with HID's award-winning design team, that has won various awards for the identity solutions provided to Estonia, Malta, Tanzania, Ireland, and Argentina.

