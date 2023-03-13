Distinguished Programs Taps Michelle Stegmann in VP of Claims Role for Fine Art and Collectibles Group

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinguished Programs ("Distinguished"), a national insurance program manager, today officially announces Michelle Stegmann has joined Distinguished as the VP of Claims for their Fine Art and Collectibles program. Michelle brings over 30 years of industry claims experience, mostly in leadership positions.

"We are thrilled to have Michelle join our team. Her impressive track record and expertise in claims handling and systems development make her the perfect fit for this position," noted Patrick Drummond, President of the Fine Art and Collectibles program at Distinguished. "We strive to provide our clients with top-notch service, and Michelle's appointment will play a key role in achieving this. We are excited to see the impact she will make in the Fine Art and Collectibles program."

In her new role, Michelle will focus on building and leading the claims function for the Fine Art and Collectibles insurance group. She will be responsible for developing the claims best practices, systems, and internal infrastructure, in conjunction with our carrier partners.

Prior to joining Distinguished, Michelle served as SVP of Claims for Crum & Forster. She worked extensively with TPAs, MGAs, and MGUs in both the due diligence/initial partnership-building phase, as well as the ongoing managing phase of their claims function. Prior, Michelle held various leadership and management roles at C.V. Starr, Resolute Management Chicago, CNA, and Fireman's Fund/Allianz.

Michelle obtained her undergraduate degree from the University of Massachusetts Amherst and a J.D. in Law from the Cardozo School of Law. She is a member of the New York and New Jersey bar and is licensed to adjust claims in 13 states.

About Distinguished Programs

Distinguished Programs is a leading national insurance program manager providing specialized insurance programs to brokers and agents, with specific expertise in Environmental, Fine Art and Collectibles, Real Estate, Community Associations, Hotels, and Restaurants. Providing outstanding high-limit umbrella programs and primary insurance, Distinguished Programs is the clear choice in its areas of specialty for superior coverage, competitive pricing, and attentive service. Through thoughtful innovation, stemming back to 1987, Distinguished Programs fosters growth and opportunities for its brokers, carriers, and employees. Learn more at www.distinguished.com.

