8th Year In A Row: Vantagepoint A.I. Recognized As Top Workplace In Tampa Bay for 2023

Vantagepoint A.I. has clinched an eighth consecutive title as a 'Best Place to Work' in the Tampa Bay area by the Tampa Bay Business Journal.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantagepoint A.I. (www.vantagepointsoftware.com) has secured a position in the "larger company" category (50-99 employees) in the Best Places to Work competition by the Tampa Bay Business Journal. This year is Vantagepoint's 13th year of being featured in the list, and their 8th consecutive year as a ranking large company.

The Tampa Bay region has emerged as one of the swiftest developing markets in the United States, attracting numerous corporations to shift their headquarters to this area, while also witnessing the establishment of several new businesses in this burgeoning market. Among these, Vantagepoint A.I., a family-owned and operated enterprise, has been consistently acknowledged for its workplace environment and for being one of the fastest-growing privately-held companies in the Tampa Bay vicinity.

"Our team's feedback has been the foundation for achieving this award for eight years in a row. Such recognition is not a coincidence," said Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint A.I. "It means so much to know that the company's workplace culture and commitment to our core values have been recognized as key aspects of our success." Mendelsohn added "Our team at Vantagepoint A.I. is akin to a closely-knit family who are passionate about empowering traders worldwide."

By introducing its patented system of neural network processes, Vantagepoint became the pioneer in providing traders with the ability to leverage artificial intelligence on their home computers. VantagePoint's innovative solution has been proven to forecast trend changes and market movements with up to 87.4% proven accuracy, up to three days in advance. The launch of its software essentially gave birth to the FinTech industry.

"I am proud of the consistent recognition the company has received as a long-standing business that has become an integral part of the Tampa Bay community," concluded Mendelsohn.

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint A.I., makers of VantagePoint AI software, forecasts Stocks, Futures, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs. Second-generation, family owned, Vantagepoint employs over 80 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. To see artificial intelligence in action, schedule a demonstration at www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

