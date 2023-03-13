ROTH MKM Announces the Addition of Dylan Dupuis, Ph.D. to its Healthcare Research Team

ROTH MKM ("Roth"), www.roth.com, a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that Dr. Dylan Dupuis has joined the firm's healthcare research team, as Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst covering biotechnology. His research coverage is expected to include micro-cap and small-cap Biotechnology companies across the therapeutic space, with an initial focus on companies developing novel drugs for immunology, inflammatory diseases, metabolic diseases, and oncology.

Prior to joining ROTH MKM, Dr. Dupuis was a SMID-cap Biotech Analyst at Altium Capital, a healthcare-focused hedge fund. Prior to Altium, he spent two years at SVB Leerink as VP - Equity Research, Senior Associate. Prior to SVB Leerink, he was a Research Associate at B. Riley FBR. Dr. Dupuis received his Ph.D. in Molecular Biology from Lehigh University focused on A-to-I RNA editing and completed a Post-Doctoral Research Fellowship at the Center for Vascular Biology Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Harvard Medical School. He received his B.S. in Biology and Chemistry from Lycoming College.

Jeff Martin, CFA – Co-Director of Research, commented, "ROTH MKM continues to invest in biotechnology research talent to enhance the strength of our Healthcare platform. I'm pleased to welcome Dylan to our thought-leading biotechnology research team. His strong academic background combined with his experience covering innovative and underappreciated biotechnology companies will undoubtedly serve our clients well."

Dr. Dupuis commented, "I am thrilled to be joining ROTH MKM, which holds a strong history in healthcare. I look forward to contributing to its legacy of providing high-quality, in-depth, fundamental research. My goal is to focus on innovative technology grounded by excellent science that aims to address unmet medical needs, while providing favorable risk-reward for investors."

"We are excited to have Dylan join our healthcare research team," said Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH MKM. "His diverse experience in a variety of therapeutic areas is an excellent fit for our biotechnology research platform. I'm confident that Dylan's expertise in biotechnology will provide valuable insights for clients and help build upon our long track record in the healthcare sector."

Since 2010, ROTH MKM has been involved in approximately 570 transactions for its Healthcare clients, with total transaction value over $25 billion.

