EY announces alliance with o9 Solutions to help modernize supply chain operations through business planning and analytics solutions

Supports visualization through advanced capabilities for demand and supply planning, response management and network optimization

Offers detailed system integration support covering development, testing, deployment and hypercare

Helps enable intelligent planning through smart decision-making across the core supply chain, commercial and profit and loss (P&L) functions

LONDON, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The EY organization today announces an alliance between o9 Solutions, a pioneer in advanced planning and supply chain management software solutions, and Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) to provide advanced supply chain planning solutions backed by artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data and cloud computing.

With today's rapid technological advancements, organizations must reinvent how they operate and do business. The EY–o9 Solutions Alliance helps next-generation global enterprises in adopting integrated business planning solutions and modernizing their core supply chain, commercial and profit and loss functions.

The Alliance combines o9 Solutions' AI- and ML-supported planning, analytics and data platform, known as the Digital Brain, with the deep supply chain knowledge, system integration and data science capabilities of EY US. The o9 Solutions' enterprise software platform unifies business processes, transforming traditionally slow and siloed planning functions into integrated and "intelligent" planning.

Together, EY US and o9 Solutions support clients with system integration, sprint execution, program management, governance and change management. Through this Alliance, EY US and o9 Solutions will help clients detect early risks across the supply chain and make intelligent business decisions.

Rajesh Rao, EY–o9 Solutions Alliance Leader, Ernst & Young LLP, says:

"We are thrilled to be cultivating this relationship with o9 Solutions, which will help us to transform our supply chain client engagements. This Alliance provides a fit-for-purpose, configurable technology platform designed for quick deployment and agile implementation via the cloud. With this Alliance, clients can have faster, more intelligent planning and business decision-making to help improve business outcomes."

Tanguy Caillet, Executive Vice President, Growth Markets and Global Alliances, o9 Solutions, says:

"We're pleased to build a collaborative relationship with EY US, a trusted collaborator for businesses worldwide, to transform and digitalize the planning organizations and decision-making processes of our respective customers using the o9 Digital Brain platform. We look forward to providing, with EY US, robust business planning transformation that helps organizations gain the business insights and decision-making tools necessary to move their business forward."

