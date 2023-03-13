Stripe Wins IT Certification Council's 2023 Innovation Award

Stripe received the IT Certification Council (ITCC) 2023 Innovation Award, presented March 12 at ITCC's Spring Member Meeting. This annual award recognizes organizations making transformational changes to an IT exam, company, or the industry as a whole.

This is the ninth year the award has been given, with past winners including SAP/Questionmark, Certiverse, Microsoft, IBM, HPE, and the Linux Foundation.

Submission qualifications include:

Implementation of an innovative test, process, or service within the past two years

The product, service, or initiative must produce value for one or more stakeholders within the IT certification and testing industry, such as, but not limited to: Increased security of a test Resulted in a new method for evaluating competencies Improved convenience or market access to your certified program Enhanced the respect and demand for certified professionals

Open to companies and individuals in the IT certification industry (ITCC membership is not required)

With the certification coding challenge, Stripe is automating performance-based certification that uses real world daily tools to provide as close to a real work experience as possible. Using an open source platform, the self-serve coding challenge takes 30-40 hours on average for a developer to complete and contains incremental milestones to track progress.

"Stripe has done something truly unique and innovative. Their candidates love this certification, and with the automation they implemented, they are able to scale to meet the needs of their developer community. This is a great solution and well deserving of the ITCC Innovation award." - Jedi Hammond, ITCC Chair

About Stripe:

Stripe is a technology company that builds economic infrastructure for the internet. Businesses of every size—from new startups to public companies—use our software to accept payments and manage their businesses online.

Dual-headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, Stripe has offices in London, Paris, Singapore, Tokyo, and more.

About ITCC:

The IT Certification Council (ITCC) is a nonprofit organization committed to growing and promoting professional IT certifications. Its core purpose is to support the industry and member companies by marketing the value of certification, promoting exam security, furthering innovation, and establishing and sharing industry best practices. Founded in 2007, ITCC is a community of 50+ of the most respected companies in the IT certification industry. Members have access to exclusive resources, collaborate with industry leaders, and engage in task forces working on initiatives to benefit the certification industry. Learn more at www.itcertcouncil.org.

