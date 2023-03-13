Sixsense Strategy Group joins Herspiegel Consulting to Offer Expanded Launch Services To Life Sciences Clients

YARDLEY, Pa., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Herspiegel Consulting, LLC expands its world-class commercialization services with the addition of Sixsense Strategy Group (SSG). By incorporating Sixsense Strategy Group's core strengths in Medical Strategy, KOL Engagement, and Medical Communications, the company enhances its industry-leading launch capabilities in the Life Sciences.

Herspiegel Consulting is a full-service Life Science consulting firm that is a leader in commercial strategy and execution. Herspiegel Consulting clients include the industry's top pharmaceutical companies, as well as biotech start-ups executing their first product launch. SSG is a leading provider of Medical Affairs launch support services, providing deep insights, tailored strategy, and inspired Medical Communications. This combination supports the continued growth trajectory for both firms, totaling almost 100 seasoned professionals with experience in 100+ pharmaceutical launches. The combined firm will maintain a multi-national footprint to focus on expanded global services.

"Our clients are grappling with complex commercialization challenges that span Medical, Marketing, and Market Access. Bringing SSG on board is an important step in accelerating our growth by expanding our Medical Affairs service offering to better meet the launch needs of our Life Sciences clients." Brent Herspiegel, CEO Herspiegel Consulting.

"We are truly excited about coming together with Herspiegel Consulting in a way that will provide even more value to our clients. With a comprehensive array of services that span Marketing, Market Access, Medical Affairs, and Patient Services, we are well positioned to ensure our clients' launch success." Zo Ratansi, President Sixsense Strategy Group.

About Herspiegel Consulting

Herspiegel Consulting specializes in commercialization for the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries. We help our clients de-risk and accelerate commercial readiness and optimize in-line brands through impactful strategic approaches, experience-based launch planning, and real world implementation. Our service offerings include strategy and execution in launch readiness, marketing, market access, medical affairs, and patient services. Herspiegel Consulting clients span start-ups executing first commercialization to Fortune 500 pharmaceutical with projects across primary care, oncology, and rare disease.

About Sixsense Strategy Group

Sixsense Strategy Group is a boutique consultancy with a focus on insights, strategy, and strategic communications for the Life Sciences industry. We support Medical Affairs departments in companies that are preparing to launch new therapies. Our service offerings include Medical Strategy, KOL Engagement (Advisory Boards and Strategic Working Groups), and Medical Communications. Our experience spans rare and genetic diseases and includes neurology, oncology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, hematology, immunology, and mental health.

