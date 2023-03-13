Anti Fraud Agency Launches "Anti-Fraud Platform" Pledge to Take Active Social Risk Responsibility
EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 4, the number of new cyber crimes, represented by online fraud, is still running at a high level, and many platforms are unable to cope with the challenges posed by fraud, even causing data and property information leakage. In view of this, Anti Fraud Agency launched the "anti-fraud platform" commitment to continue to increase anti-fraud efforts to help society build and maintain a high level of trust.
With financial institutions of all types facing increasing risk control challenges, and data showing that 23% of U.S. cardholders surveyed last year anonymously admitted to participating in at least one act of first-party fraud, the Anti Fraud Agency is determined to change all that with the following commitments.
1. A full program to provide money recovery solutions
2. A strong commitment to protecting customer privacy and security
3. Alliance anti-fraud cooperation under data sharing
Anti Fraud Agency has over ten years of anti-fraud experience and is an honorary member of international anti-fraud agencies. It can link up with police forces around the world, liaise with foreign law enforcement agencies, exchange intelligence information, promote case investigation, carry out corresponding judicial assistance work, and complete anti-fraud work quickly and accurately based on a full understanding of the criminal justice system and police system of each country.
Anti Fraud Agency also has the best Internet technology elite from around the world to provide strong technical support, combining the client's risk control vision and the advanced algorithms of Anti Fraud Agency platform to meet the client's risk defense needs, and can track and locate suspects in 98% of the world. It also offers a range of powerful built-in risk tools, including identity verification, real-time machine learning, risk control test runs, and more.
Anti Fraud Agency itself actively acts and takes social responsibility. With artificia l intelligence and big data as the core technology, the platform summarizes and refines 20 years of Internet security practices, unites police, enterprises, media and other forces to jointly build anti-fraud security defenses, further enhances users' anti-fraud security awareness, popularizes anti-fraud knowledge, and blocks online fraud from reaching users at source.
Anti Fraud Agency believes that a single platform's means of handling is also relatively limited, and that the management of complex online fraud requires the joint efforts of many platforms, and that alliance cooperation under data sharing is the inevitable development direction for establishing an anti-fraud ecology.
Anti Fraud Agency calls on more platforms to fulfill their social responsibility to prevent fraud and disputes, strengthen information tracking and collaborative processing of fraud, adapt to new and evolving fraud patterns, and provide a good consumer environment for consumers worldwide.
