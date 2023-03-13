Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Value to Reach US$ 6.79 billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global chromatography accessories and consumables market is expected to clock US$ 6.79 billion by 2030; chromatography accessories and consumables have emerged as a promising option for isolating and identifying chemical substances with biological origins in biochemical research, states Growth Plus Reports.

Chromatography is a technique for separating a mixture into its constituent parts, or solutes, depending on how uniformly each solute is disseminated among a stationary phase close to the mobile phase, a flowing fluid stream. Chromatography is used in the biological and chemical sciences in a variety of ways. It is frequently used in biochemical research to isolate and identify chemical compounds with biological origins. Furthermore, chromatography is widely used in clinical and research labs for activities including isolating novel drugs and comparing molecules. Three elements form the foundation of this methodology's chromatographic procedure. A layer of liquid always forms a stationary phase, adhering to the surface of a solid phase or support. Finally, the separated molecules are present after the mobile phase, which is always composed of a liquid or a gaseous component. Regardless of the application or kind of chromatography employed, separation and detection science laboratories need a specific set of consumables and accessories for their equipment. These add-ons could include columns, sample vials, and equipment for processing the samples, including syringe filters. Fittings, valves, and autosamplers are other consumables used in chromatography.

Chromatography Accessories and Consumables Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 US$ 4.37 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 US$ 6.79 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 5.68% from 2022 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Historical Year 2020 Segments covered Product, Technology, End-user, and Region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

Research in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnological fields is challenging because few new drugs have been introduced despite substantial studies. In order to access a wider range of expertise and technologies, such as novel drug targets, target validation, signal transduction pathway knowledge, animal models, disease expertise, translational medicine know-how, and new biomarkers, pharmaceutical companies are working with third-party players to address this issue. These university-industry partnerships are anticipated to motivate research projects in academic and research institutions. According to projections, this will increase demand among academic institutions for chromatography equipment and associated consumables and other analytical techniques and consumables. Consumables for chromatography are utilized in various fields, including genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics. To supply appropriate products and services, consumable manufacturers are increasingly collaborating with academic & research institutes.

The global chromatography accessories and consumables market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, Technology, End-user, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Product Segmentation’

Based on the product types, the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is segmented as:

Columns and Column Accessories

Autosamplers

Flow Management Accessories and Consumables

Chromatography Fittings and Tubing

Detectors

Mobile Phase Accessories and Consumables

Fraction Collectors

Pressure Regulators

Other Accessories and Consumables

In 2021, the market for chromatography accessories and consumables had the largest revenue from columns and column accessories. A chromatography column is, by characterization, a tube that transports a liquid sample through a stationary phase, which is a solid substance. Using chromatography columns, specific elements of a liquid sample can be separated. Different components travel through the column at various rates depending on the molecule size and polarity. The sample is then broken into smaller pieces, and its composition is checked. Chromatography columns are frequently used to test for impurities or toxins in the pharmaceutical industry, environmental sciences, and toxicology, which has aided in market growth. Additionally, the chromatography column is commonly employed in clinical and forensic settings to assess blood alcohol levels.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Geographically the global chromatography accessories and consumables market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America dominated the global chromatography accessories and consumables market in 2021. Due to rising government spending on expanding the manufacturing base and associated R&D initiatives across the North American life science sector, the implementation of various technologies, and the growing trend of pharmaceutical outsourcing for drug discovery and development studies. Additionally, the expanding F&B industry's demand for food safety testing as well as the growing use of gas chromatography in the oil and gas industry, is anticipated to drive the North American market for chromatography consumables.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Major corporations aggressively engage in mergers and acquisitions, developing new products, joint ventures, and partnerships to enhance their position in the market. The leading businesses in the global chromatography accessories and consumables market include:

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Danaher Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Merck KGaA

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Restek Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Avantor, Inc.

Glison Inc.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.growthplusreports.com/checkout-8185

