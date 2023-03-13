EF Hutton Announces Appointment of Andrew McLaughlin, Managing Director, Structured Products

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC (“EF Hutton”) today announced the appointment of Andrew McLaughlin as Managing Director, Structured Products. Mr. McLaughlin will be based at EF Hutton’s headquarters in Manhattan.



EF Hutton recently formed the Structured, Sustainability, Infrastructure, and Real Estate (“SSIR”) Investment Banking team focused on the constantly evolving sustainability related themes across the globe. Duncan Swanston, Senior Managing Director, Head of Structured Products and Co-Head of Infrastructure & Project Financing, commented, “With the continued growth of our Investment Banking team, we are demonstrating our ongoing commitment to ensure that EF Hutton is at the forefront of the financial services industry. As we expand into structured product related endeavors, we will continue focusing on infrastructure and sustainability into 2023.”

Mr. McLaughlin joins EF Hutton after 12 years at Credit Suisse, most recently serving as Director, Structured Products Sales. During his tenure, he focused on asset-backed transaction execution, loan origination, and project financing.

“Andrew brings to the organization a wealth of experience and will help support the continued growth of our SSIR practice. Andrew’s addition will further enhance and sharpen the execution of our strategy and delivery for both public and private clients across their capital structure needs,” said Joseph T. Rallo, Chief Executive Officer of EF Hutton.

About EF Hutton

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is a global, full-service investment bank headquartered in New York, New York. EF Hutton is a division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, a subsidiary of Kingswood US, LLC, an indirect subsidiary of Kingswood Holdings Limited (AIM: KWG). The synergies and direct access to Kingswood Holdings Limited provide EF Hutton with a unique global presence and broad platform outreach to ensure success for its clients.

The Inaugural EF Hutton Global Conference will take place on May 10th and 11th at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. Interested investors can register here: Register (meetmax.com) .

About Kingswood Holdings Limited

Kingswood Holdings Limited is an AIM-listed (AIM:KWG) international, fully integrated wealth management firm with approximately 18,000 active clients and approximately $8.7 billion of assets under advice and management. Securities are offered through Benchmark Investments, LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC.



Contact

Joseph T. Rallo

Chief Executive Officer

590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor

New York, NY 10022

info@efhuttongroup.com