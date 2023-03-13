Human Microbiome Market is estimated to be US$ 3657.31 million by 2030 with a CAGR of 19.8% - PMI
The report "Human Microbiome Market, By Product, By Disease, By Application - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030”COVINA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Human Microbiome Market analysis report is a great resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the HEALTHCARE industry for the forecast period. Human Microbiome Market analysis report is truly a backbone for every business that wishes to prosper in the market. The Human Microbiome Market report displays current and future market trends and carries out analysis of the influence of buyers, substitutes, new entrants, competitors, and suppliers on the market. Furthermore, the data, facts, and figures collected to produce Nerve Repair Biomaterials Market document are obtained from the trustworthy sources such as websites, journals, mergers, newspapers and other authentic sources.
Key Highlights:
• On 23 September 2021, PhenoBiome launched the first human gut microbiome assay through Genetic Direction, which is Dallas-based distributor of genetics-based health management programs, and also Clinical Enterprise, Inc., a Eurofins Scientific company, will process the assays in its CLIA- and CAP-certified laboratory.
• On 12 October 2021, Consumer Dermatology Company announces, DERMALA, Additions to a Successful Acne Product Range pretended for treatment of acne powered by the human microbiome extends its products, and also line up with the addition of six new products. The line extension combines SUPPLEMENT to Be Daily Pre Probiotic Skin Mix, Best CLEANSE Forever Hydrating Cleanser for Sensitive/Normal Skin, and SUPPLEMENT to Be Daily Vitamin Skin Mix.
• 4D pharma merged with Longevity Acquisition Corporation to earn a NASDAQ listing in 2020. In accomplishment, Longevity will support and accelerate the ongoing development of 4D pharma’s Live Biotherapeutic, it is a novel and emerging class of drugs, defined by the FDA as biological products that contain a live organism, such as a bacterium, which helps to cure disease
• In 2020, BiomX collaborated with Boehringer Ingelheim to utilize the microbiome-based biomarker discovery platform to probably identify biomarkers associated with patient phenotypes in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD).
Key Market Insights from the report:
Human Microbiome Market accounted for US$ 590.39 million in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 3657.31 million by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 19.8%. The Global Human Microbiome Market is segmented by Product, Disease, Application, and Region.
• By Product, Global Human Microbiome Market is segmented into Obesity, Diabetes, Autoimmune Disorder, Cancer, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Central Nervous System Disorders, and Other Diseases.
• By Disease, Global Human Microbiome Market is segmented into Probiotics, Prebiotics, Synbiotic, and Other Products.
• By Application, Global Human Microbiome Market is segmented into Therapeutic and Diagnostic.
• By Region, Global Human Microbiome Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape:
• Enterome Bioscience
• Yakult
• Dow DuPont Inc.
• Seres Therapeutics
• ViThera Pharmaceuticals
• Second Genome Inc.
• MatriSys Bioscience
• Caelus Health
• Rebiotix Inc.
• Assembly Biosciences Inc.
Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on the strategic partnerships as well as launching of the products in order to gain competitive edge in the target market.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Analyst View:
Rising focus on human micro biome therapeutics development -Human gut microbiomes play a role in improving the efficacy of therapeutic compounds, study shows the right combination of microbes in the human body is beneficial for treating different conditions, the association among microbes and specific disease states can generate opportunities for drug developers or vaccine manufacturers. Many small innovative players are operating in the market there are various high-growth opportunities for stakeholders to buy out companies to study microbiomes in the hopes to identify new drugs and drug targets for indication, like liver disorders, obesity, diabetes, and metabolic disorders. The human body is a diverse community of symbolic, pathogenic microorganisms, and commensal, collectively known as microbiota. In that only 30-40 species as the bulk of microbiota is shared among individuals, analyzing specific bacteria from trillions of species is a highly challenging task.
Report Scope:
1. Global Human Microbiome Market, By Product, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Diabetes
o Autoimmune Disorder
o Cancer
o Gastrointestinal Disorders
o Central Nervous System
o Other Products
2. Global Human Microbiome Market, By Disease, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Probiotics
o Prebiotics
o Symbiotic
o Other Products
3. Global Human Microbiome Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
o Therapeutics
o Diagnostic
