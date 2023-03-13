First Use of the Galaxy System™ in Human Patients Conducted at Macquarie University Hospital in Australia

Next generation, integrated solution for navigated robotic bronchoscopy is now FDA cleared

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medical robotics innovator Noah Medical today unveiled its ongoing trial at Macquarie University Hospital in Sydney, Australia. The FRONTIER study is a first-in-human trial focused on the safety and feasibility of the Galaxy System, which is designed to improve location accuracy and successful diagnosis of lung nodules using its proprietary TiLT+ Technology™.



The study is enrolling a small cohort of patients with the goal of successfully navigating to and biopsying peripheral lung nodules. The Galaxy System’s unique navigation capabilities were created to enable improved diagnosis and quicker time to treatment.

Physician feedback from the procedures completed thus far has been highly positive, with particular praise for Galaxy’s TiLT+ Technology™ with integrated tomosynthesis and augmented fluoroscopy, its single-use disposable bronchoscope, and the system’s small, compact footprint, which allows for improved procedural workflow.

“My colleagues and I have been excited to have the opportunity to be the first users of the Galaxy System. The addition of integrated tomosynthesis, with augmented fluoroscopy and Strikepoint™, has provided additional information and assurance to us that our biopsy tool is in the lesion,” said Professor Alvin Ing, Principal Investigator, Macquarie University Hospital. “We see strong potential for the Galaxy System to improve the tool-in-lesion rates for interventional pulmonologists around the world, and view it as an important advance in the early diagnosis and management of lung cancer.”

“Congratulations to Professors Ing, Saghaie, Williamson and Phillips, and the entire team at Macquarie University Hospital for completing this milestone achievement in robotic-assisted bronchoscopy,” said Jian Zhang, PhD, Noah Medical founder and CEO. “This is the first study to validate the Galaxy System’s core value propositions within a clinical environment, and we look forward to continuing to build the clinical evidence for the Galaxy System.”

To learn more about Noah Medical and the Galaxy System, please visit noahmed.com.

About Noah Medical

Noah Medical is building the future of medical robotics, and the Galaxy System is Noah Medical’s first commercial robotic system. The company’s mission is to deliver adoptable clinical solutions through innovative endoluminal technologies to enhance the quality of life for patients globally. Based in Silicon Valley and backed by well-known institutional investors, our incredibly talented team of engineers, innovators and industry leaders bring years of experience from the top robotics, medical device and healthcare companies in the world.

