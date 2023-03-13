Pasta Market is estimated to be US$ 83.65 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.52% during the forecast period - By PMI

According to Prophecy Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Pasta Market, By Product Type (Dried pasta, Chilled/fresh pasta, and Canned/preserved pasta), By Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Discounters, and Independent Small Grocers), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030” in its research database.

/EIN News/ -- Covina, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest research study, the demand of Pasta Market accounted for US$ 47.63 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 80.74 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.52 %.

Attribute Details Base year for estimation 2020 Forecast period 2020 – 2030 Market representation Revenue in USD Million & CAGR from 2020 – 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Scope of the Report:

Pasta Market, By Product Type

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends Dried Pasta Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Chilled/Fresh Pasta Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Canned/Preserved Pasta Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Pasta Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Bn)

Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends Supermarkets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Hypermarkets Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Discounters Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030 Independent Small Grocers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030



Competitive Landscape:

Barilla S.p.A.

Nestlé S.A.

ITC Limited

Conagra Brands, Inc.

Kraft Heinz Company

Nissin Foods Company Limited

BRF S.A

Delverde Industrie Alimentari S.P.A.

lli De Cecco di Filippo S.p.A

Market Dynamics:

The Pasta Market is influenced by various market dynamics that impact supply and demand, pricing, and competition. Some of the key market dynamics are:

Supply and demand Price fluctuations Market competition Consumer preferences Government regulations

Key Reasons to Purchase:



There are several key reasons to purchase Pasta Market reports, including:

Growing Demand: Pasta is a staple food in many parts of the world and its demand is increasing year by year. The growing popularity of Italian cuisine and the health benefits associated with pasta consumption are driving the growth of the pasta market.

Pasta is a staple food in many parts of the world and its demand is increasing year by year. The growing popularity of Italian cuisine and the health benefits associated with pasta consumption are driving the growth of the pasta market. Versatility: Pasta is a versatile food that can be prepared in a variety of ways and paired with many different ingredients. This versatility makes it a popular choice among consumers who are looking for quick and easy meal options.

Pasta is a versatile food that can be prepared in a variety of ways and paired with many different ingredients. This versatility makes it a popular choice among consumers who are looking for quick and easy meal options. Profitability: The pasta market is highly profitable for businesses due to its low production costs and high demand. This makes it an attractive investment opportunity for investors looking to enter the food industry.

The pasta market is highly profitable for businesses due to its low production costs and high demand. This makes it an attractive investment opportunity for investors looking to enter the food industry. Innovation: The pasta market is constantly evolving and new varieties of pasta are being introduced to the market. This creates opportunities for businesses to innovate and differentiate themselves from competitors.

The pasta market is constantly evolving and new varieties of pasta are being introduced to the market. This creates opportunities for businesses to innovate and differentiate themselves from competitors. Health Benefits: Pasta is a good source of complex carbohydrates, fiber, and protein. This makes it a healthy food choice for consumers who are looking for nutrient-dense options.

Pasta is a good source of complex carbohydrates, fiber, and protein. This makes it a healthy food choice for consumers who are looking for nutrient-dense options. Global Market: The pasta market is a global market with a wide range of consumers. This provides businesses with opportunities to expand their operations and reach new customers in different regions of the world.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS:



What are the key drivers of growth in the pasta market?

The key drivers of growth in the pasta market include the increasing demand for convenient and healthy food options, the availability of innovative and differentiated pasta products, and the growing popularity of ethnic cuisines that incorporate pasta.

What are the different types of pasta available in the market?

There are various types of pasta available in the market, including spaghetti, penne, macaroni, fettuccine, linguine, lasagna, and many more. These types of pasta differ in their shape, size, and texture, and can be made from different types of flour and grains.

What are some of the challenges facing the pasta market?

Some of the challenges facing the pasta market include the increasing competition from alternative grain-based products such as quinoa and rice, the rising concern about the high carbohydrate content of pasta, and the impact of changing consumer preferences on the demand for traditional pasta products.

What are some of the major trends in the pasta market?

Some of the major trends in the pasta market include the increasing demand for organic and whole grain pasta products, the growing popularity of gluten-free pasta products, and the introduction of innovative pasta products that incorporate superfoods and functional ingredients.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

