Global Maternity & Personal Care Market Anticipated to Garner $106,499.9 Million, Growing with 6.5% CAGR in the 2022-2031 Timeframe [260-Pages] | Analysis by Research Dive

The global maternity & personal care market is predicted to witness noteworthy growth in the forecast period, 2022–2031. The increased awareness of the hazards of utilizing chemical-based personal care products is boosting the growth of the market. The skin care sub-segment, female sub-segment, daywear sub-segment, stretch marks minimizer sub-segment, and online sub-segment are estimated to dominate the market. The North America market is predicted to be in the leading position in the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive has published a new report on the global maternity & personal care market. According to the report, the global market is projected to surpass $106,499.9 million and grow with a CAGR of 6.5% in the estimated period, 2022-2031. This all-inclusive report delivers a comprehensive overview of the current and future situation of the maternity & personal care market by stating its main characteristics including growth drivers, growth opportunities, limitations, and developments in the forecast period. The report also offers all the required and vital market statistics to help new players obtain an insight into the status of the global market.



Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic on the Maternity & Personal Care Market

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 has had an adverse impact on the growth of the global maternity & personal care market. During the pandemic, many governments around the world enforced strict restrictions on social gatherings, travel, and transportation. The implementation of lockdown made it impossible for people to shop in physical stores. As a result, this worldwide panic buying behavior of consumers had an adverse impact on the need and supply of goods and services, as well as the fueled the demand for maternity & personal care products.

Factors Impacting the Maternity & Personal Care Market Growth

The key factor boosting the growth of the global maternity & personal care market is a significant rise in consciousness among pregnant women and individuals about the necessity and importance of maintaining hygiene and good health. Furthermore, the improvement in spending power and living standards in industrialized and developing nations is estimated to unlock lucrative opportunities for market growth in the forecast period. However, a lack of awareness of one's requirements and how a product will affect them is anticipated to deter the market’s growth.

Download a Comprehensive PDF Sample of Maternity & Personal Care Market

The report segments the global maternity & personal care market into a product category, end user, maternal apparel, personal care, distribution channel, and region.

Skin Care Sub-Segment to Grab a Leading Share of the Market

The skin care sub-segment of the product category segment is predicted to witness leading growth in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to the increase in consumer demand for health-promoting and self-care products, the popularity of hygiene habits and regimens, and the potential of social media platforms to instantly educate and empower customers.

Female Sub-Segment to Observer Swift Growth

The female sub-segment of the end user segment is foreseen to grow enormously in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to the increase in the need for high-quality maternity products like personal care products such as moisturizers and stretch marks removal creams and maternity apparel among female customers.

Daywear Sub-Segment to Witness Rapid Growth

The daywear sub-segment of the maternal apparel segment is predicted to grow enormously in the forecast period. This growth is mainly due to the growing number of working women and their increased need for fashionable and cozy maternity clothing.

Stretch Marks Minimizer Sub-Segment to Grab a Foremost Share of the Market

The stretch marks minimizer sub-segment of the personal care segment is foreseen to observe dominant growth in the forecast period. This growth is mainly owed to the rising concerns among females about the appearance of stretch marks on their bodies.

Online Segment to Grab the Top Share of the Market

The online segment of the distribution channel segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and is predicted to have the fastest growth during the forecast period. The growth is mainly due to the increase in the adoption of online shopping among individuals.

Schedule a call to the Expert Analyst to get the Latest update on the Maternity & Personal Care Market

North America Region to Perceive Maximum Growth

The report analyzes the global maternity & personal care market across several regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the North America market is projected to observe significant growth in the estimated period. This growth is mostly due to the widespread use of a variety of personal care products, including maternity care, hair care, and skin care items in this region.

Key Players of the Market

The report states some of the foremost players operating in the global maternity & personal care market including

Jubilant Ingrevia

Edgewell personal care

Kaya

P&G

Unilever

Johnson & Johnson

Amoralia

Estée Lauder

Seraphine

Mama Mio Inc.

Destination Maternity Corporation

Isabella Oliver

These players are taking various initiatives such as investing in novel product launches, strategic alliances and collaborations, etc. to obtain a leading edge in the global market.

Triangulate date as per your Format and Definition of Maternity & Personal Care Market

For instance, in September 2021, Amazon-backed Myglamm, an Indian online retailer of cosmetics and personal care items, launched more than 80 new personal care products to capitalize on India's swiftly increasing mom and baby care market.

Also, the report provides numerous industry insights, such as top strategic initiatives & developments, the novel launch of products, business performance, Porter’s five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global market.

More about Maternity & Personal Care Market:

Mr.Abhishek Paliwal Research Dive 30 Wall St. 8th Floor,New York NY10005 (P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India) +1-(917)-444-1262 (US) Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454 E-mail:support@researchdive.com Website:https://www.researchdive.com Blog:https://www.researchdive.com/blog/ LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/ Twitter:https://twitter.com/ResearchDive Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521