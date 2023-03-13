Hunton Andrews Kurth Announces Leadership Expansion to Support Firm's Strategic Vision

/EIN News/ -- Washington, D.C., March 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is pleased to announce that, effective April 1, 2023, Sam Danon will become the firm’s managing partner, and Wally Martinez, the firm’s current and longest-serving managing partner, will transition into the newly-created role of Chief Growth Officer. The evolution and expansion of these key leadership positions signals a bright new chapter in the firm’s history.

Danon has long played an active role in firm leadership. He has been elected by his fellow partners to the firm’s executive committee multiple times, serving for more than 12 years, and has most recently served as co-head of the litigation team for over a decade. Danon will maintain offices in Miami, New York and Washington, D.C.

“I am honored and humbled to succeed Wally as the next managing partner of Hunton Andrews Kurth,” said Danon. “Our firm has a 120-year tradition of serving our clients with excellence and passion, and I’m looking forward to continuing to pursue our strategic plan with those ideals in mind.”

As Chief Growth Officer, Martinez will work closely with Danon and practice leaders on targeted growth opportunities in strategic practices and markets. Martinez is also an accomplished practitioner and expects to resume an active litigation practice.

“After serving as managing partner for the last 17 years, I’m eager to take on the new role of Chief Growth Officer. We see extraordinary opportunities in the market, and I’m as committed as I’ve ever been to the global success of our firm and the personal success of each of our colleagues,” said Martinez. “Sam is an exceptional lawyer and a natural-born leader. I have practiced law with him for over 30 years and have often relied on his advice. The firm will be in great hands with him at the helm.”

“Hunton Andrews Kurth could not be better positioned with Sam and Wally leading the way,” said Randy Parks, partner and chairman of the firm’s executive committee. “Sam’s steadfast leadership, unwavering commitment to his colleagues and clients, and loyalty to our shared values will make him an excellent managing partner. Throughout his term, Wally has been a model of integrity, humility and collaboration, a tireless servant leader, and entirely invested in our firm’s success. He has been an exemplary steward of our core values and the firm’s legacy. I’m looking forward to working with him to continue our traditions of excellence as the firm’s first-ever Chief Growth Officer.”

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters.

Jeremy Heallen Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP (713) 220-3713 jheallen@HuntonAK.com